Fifty-two percent of Kansas food pantries reported serving more clients in 2021 than 2020, according to a new study from the University of Missouri. This trend is nationwide, as food pantries are experiencing an increased need in food assistance because of inflation and lingering effects of the pandemic. In Kansas, the situation could soon get […] The post More Kansas families relying on food pantries, study shows, as SNAP participation declines appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

KANSAS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO