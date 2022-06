The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging domestic travelers in the US to test for COVID-19 before and after they travel, even if they're vaccinated. The health agency is asking travelers to consider getting tested for current infection using either a PCR or antigen test as close to the time of departure as possible, and no more than three days before they travel. This comes ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, as millions of Americans are expected to travel for the unofficial start of summer.

TRAVEL ・ 20 DAYS AGO