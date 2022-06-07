Car rolls over from U.S. 61 in Eldridge

Des Moines County deputies investigate car burglaries, vehicle thefts. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office is investigating car burglaries and vehicle thefts in Danville, New London and Burlington Saturday night. Mediacom to move fiber optic lines near I-74, some Iowa customers may be impacted. Updated: 6 hours ago. Mediacom...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was killed in shootout with an officer outside of a convenience store in eastern Iowa. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday that 45-year-old Jason James Morales, of Davenport, died in the shooting. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday when an officer responded to a call from the store about someone tampering with its air conditioning unit outside. Police say the officer confronted a man, later identified as Morales, outside the store and discovered that he had outstanding arrest warrants. Police say a fight ensued, and Morales and the officer exchanged gunfire. Morales was shot and died at a hospital. The officer was not shot, but sustained minor injuries.
A Caterpillar employee was killed in an accident at the company's foundry in Illinois, last week, the company has confirmed. "We are deeply saddened by the death of an employee who was involved in a serious incident at our Mapleton, Illinois, facility on June 2," Lisa Miller, a Caterpillar spokeswoman, said in an email to the Peoria Journal Star. "Our thoughts are with this employee’s family, friends and colleagues. The safety of our employees, contractors and visitors is our top priority."
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted in Rock Island County has been arrested in East Moline, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities confirmed. Joshua Ochoa, 37, was wanted on three counts of probation violation on the original charges of possession of meth with intent to deliver.
[UPDATE Wednesday, June 8 4 p.m.] The person killed in a Wednesday morning accident in rural Linn County has been identified as 33-year-old Michaela Devaney of Cedar Rapids. [ORIGINAL STORY] The driver of a pickup was killed in a one-vehicle accident in rural Linn County early Wednesday morning. According to...
DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office is investigating car burglaries and vehicle thefts in Danville, New London and Burlington Saturday night. According to deputies, from Saturday night into Sunday morning residents in Danville, reported multiple car burglaries and one vehicle theft. Items taken...
University of Iowa Police have confirmed an earlier KCJJ report of a firearm being discharged on the Ped Mall last month. KCJJ first reported on May 28th that Iowa City Police responded to a shots fired call in front of The Fieldhouse on South Dubuque Street just after 1:45 that morning. According to the ICPD Daily Activity Log, a caller reported finding a shell in the alley behind the bar.
Our Town Postville bakery Mi Dulce Elena makes sweet treats for people’s most important moments. In Postville, the bakery Mi Dulce Elena is making creations for some of people’s most important moments. Funeral held for victim of deadly shooting outside Ames church. Updated: 1 hours ago. It's been...
06/07/22 – 8:26 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 5100 block of Avenue O. 06/07/22 – 10:34 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a hit & run in the 3100 block of Avenue H. 06/07/22...
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A vehicle was damaged by gunfire early Wednesday, Rock Island police said. Around 5:51 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of 16th Avenue and found several spent shell casings and the damaged vehicle. There were no reports of injuries, according to police. Police are...
EAST MOLINE, IL (KWQC) - Illinois State Police say a two vehicle crash on I-80 eastbound near mile post 32.5 involved an unoccupied Henry County Deputy squad car. Police say they investigated the crash Sunday around 6:13 p.m. According to police, the Henry County Deputy was on scene of a...
An Iowa City man was taken into custody after allegedly stealing Amazon packages. Police say 30-year-old Yshan Rogers of 7th Street went to the 622 Orchard Court apartment complex on two occasions, May 16th and May 19th of this year. He reportedly took an Amazon package from the same victim; one package was by the mailbox with the other one right in front of the victim’s door.
WARREN COUNTY, Illinois — A UTV crash Monday, June 6 left one man dead and two children injured, one with life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police. The driver of the 2019 Camouflage Massimo 450 UTV was 42-year-old Troy Simkins of Abingdon, Illinois. He...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Monticello Road has been reopened. The Linn County Sheriff's Office has blocked off a portion of Monticello Road in Linn County due to a crash. As of 5 am Monticello Road is closed between Highway 13 and Hills Mill Road north of...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was arrested Monday after police say he stole a woman’s vehicle, drove recklessly while she was on the hood and crashed the vehicle into a building in Davenport. Quantarious Tapia, 21, is charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable...
Friday afternoon, local agencies responded to a report of a possible road rage incident. The criminal complaint fielded by Johnson County Joint Communications, states that the defendant was traveling southbound in the left lane of Highway 218 near Hills, and approaching a slow moving semi tractor and trailer when they made a lane change without signaling, nearly causing a collision. The caller told the dispatcher that they honked at the defendant out of frustration and as they passed the defendant, the suspect rolled down their front passenger window and displayed a black pistol toward the motorist. The defendant then placed the pistol on the dash. The vehicle was then located by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department near Crawfordsville and the intersection of Highway 218 and 310th Street.
