ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Help wanted: Edmonds law firm seeks office assistant

By Name
myedmondsnews.com
 2 days ago

This is an exciting full-time opportunity for someone who would like to join the team of a successful solo law practice in downtown Edmonds. We work exclusively with estate planning...

myedmondsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
myedmondsnews.com

Sponsor spotlight: Ready to grow your business and impact? Become a TVA Community Engagement Partner

Join us at the Black Coffee Marketplace this Saturday to learn more about potential opportunities to work together. Community Engagement: At TVA, we pursue public engagement that values every voice. We understand the need to hear directly from community members so unique needs and concerns are understood. Let’s partner to ensure no members of the community are left out of the conversation or treated as an afterthought.
SHORELINE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Letter to the editor: We must engage all residents in updating Edmonds’ Comprehensive Plan

The City of Edmonds is embarking this year on its now once-every-10-year major revision to the Comprehensive Plan. The city, under Development Services Director Susan McLaughlin, is proposing to use an “Equitable Engagement Framework” to solicit input about this revision from communities in Edmonds that may not have participated in the past. Ms. McLaughlin envisions recruiting what she calls “community champions” to represent their respective communities and as such they may volunteer their time or be compensated for their work. But will this process ensure that the voices of actual Edmonds’ renters, business owners, homeowners, who represent the great majority of Edmonds’ residents, are listened to and that residents truly feel “heard” and engaged? And how will traditionally under-represented communities be defined? Will they include.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edmonds, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia Site Plan hears 60-townhome project proposal

Olympia Site Plan Committee yesterday heard Olympic Capital Growth's proposal to build 60 townhomes on a five-acre parcel near North Thurston High School, just west of Sleater-Kinney Road NE. According to Architect Josh Gobel, of Studio 360 Architects, Olympic Capital also owns Bayan Trails project, a retirement and townhouse project...
OLYMPIA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

City of Edmonds partnering with Be SMART for Kids program on gun safety

The City of Edmonds is partnering with the Be SMART for Kids program that educates responsible adults on the importance of secure firearm storage in reducing unintentional firearm injuries and deaths. “In recognition that June is Gun Violence Awareness Month and with the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas and the...
EDMONDS, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Office#Sound Estate Planning
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds insurance agent celebrates 45th anniversary in business

In early summer of 1977, Hotel California by the Eagles and Rumours by Fleetwood Mac were at the top of the charts, and the first Star Wars movie was the number-one film in the country. It was also when Earl Schuster opened the doors to his new insurance agency in Edmonds. A month after opening his business, Earl’s wife Lisa learned she was expecting their first child.
KOMO News

Gov. Jay Inslee tours affordable housing community in Marysville

On Thursday, Governor Jay Inslee visited Snohomish County to tour a new affordable housing community in Marysville. Twin Lakes Landing will provide a home to about 60 families who are currently experiencing homelessness in Snohomish County. "They support people more than just having a roof over their heads, providing them...
MARYSVILLE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Blaine bed and breakfast owner loses case in US Supreme Court

BLAINE, Wash. — The US Supreme Court issued their decision today, Wednesday, June 8th, against the owner of the Smuggler’s Inn in Blaine regarding his lack of being able to take legal action against a US Border Patrol agent for misconduct. Robert Boule, age 73, owns the Smuggler’s...
BLAINE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Tim Eyman court victory sets back five capital gains tax initiatives

(The Center Square) – Anti-tax activist Tim Eyman’s legal maneuvering has succeeded in delaying efforts – including printing up petitions and gathering signatures – regarding five ballot initiatives that would make changes to Washington state’s code governing capital gains taxes. Thurston County Superior Court Judge...
WASHINGTON STATE
myedmondsnews.com

Letter to the editor: Supporting Janelle Cass for Washington State Senate

Upon hearing about Janelle Cass’ run for Senate in the 21st Legislative District (which includes all of Mukilteo, most of Edmonds, and unincorporated portions of Lynnwood, and Everett) I was filled with hope! I look forward to new ideas and approaches to the serious issues we currently face in our communities. Janelle is a graduate of the Air Force Academy, has a degree in civil environmental engineering, and is a small business owner in Edmonds.
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Ribbon cut for Notary In Motion

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce last week sponsored a ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Edmonds business Notary In Motion, owned by Tammy Winslow. A notary public, loan signing agent and registered process server, Winslow offers mobile, remote and in-office notary services, and is available weekdays, evenings and weekends. Notary in Motion...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Auburn couple found guilty of defrauding customers for $30 million

An Auburn couple was found guilty of defrauding 3,000 people through their precious metal company Northwest Territorial Mint, which had offices in Auburn and Federal Way, in a ‘ponzi-like scheme.’. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 61-year-old Bernard Ross Hansen was sentenced to 11 years in prison for committing 14...

Comments / 0

Community Policy