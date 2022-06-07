Help wanted: Edmonds law firm seeks office assistant

Join us at the Black Coffee Marketplace this Saturday to learn more about potential opportunities to work together. Community Engagement: At TVA, we pursue public engagement that values every voice. We understand the need to hear directly from community members so unique needs and concerns are understood. Let’s partner to ensure no members of the community are left out of the conversation or treated as an afterthought.
The City of Edmonds is embarking this year on its now once-every-10-year major revision to the Comprehensive Plan. The city, under Development Services Director Susan McLaughlin, is proposing to use an “Equitable Engagement Framework” to solicit input about this revision from communities in Edmonds that may not have participated in the past. Ms. McLaughlin envisions recruiting what she calls “community champions” to represent their respective communities and as such they may volunteer their time or be compensated for their work. But will this process ensure that the voices of actual Edmonds’ renters, business owners, homeowners, who represent the great majority of Edmonds’ residents, are listened to and that residents truly feel “heard” and engaged? And how will traditionally under-represented communities be defined? Will they include.
On June 17, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office will hold the state’s first-ever Internet-based foreclosure auction. Sheriff’s offices in Washington were authorized to hold online foreclosure auctions under a bill passed by the 2021 Legislature. The property up for bid is at 2695 Easy Street, south of...
Olympia Site Plan Committee yesterday heard Olympic Capital Growth's proposal to build 60 townhomes on a five-acre parcel near North Thurston High School, just west of Sleater-Kinney Road NE. According to Architect Josh Gobel, of Studio 360 Architects, Olympic Capital also owns Bayan Trails project, a retirement and townhouse project...
The City of Edmonds is partnering with the Be SMART for Kids program that educates responsible adults on the importance of secure firearm storage in reducing unintentional firearm injuries and deaths. “In recognition that June is Gun Violence Awareness Month and with the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas and the...
The Snohomish County Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a motion to integrate the Snohomish Health District and Snohomish County. According to a county news release, this decision was made “to strengthen public health in Snohomish County and ensure public health remains a central focus of our region.”. Integrating the...
In early summer of 1977, Hotel California by the Eagles and Rumours by Fleetwood Mac were at the top of the charts, and the first Star Wars movie was the number-one film in the country. It was also when Earl Schuster opened the doors to his new insurance agency in Edmonds. A month after opening his business, Earl’s wife Lisa learned she was expecting their first child.
On Thursday, Governor Jay Inslee visited Snohomish County to tour a new affordable housing community in Marysville. Twin Lakes Landing will provide a home to about 60 families who are currently experiencing homelessness in Snohomish County. "They support people more than just having a roof over their heads, providing them...
Marysville school board opts to not move forward with parental consent policy. The Marysville School District board of directors have decided to not move forward with a proposed policy that would require parental consent for students to join clubs and other extracurricular programs following pushback from students and community members.
BLAINE, Wash. — The US Supreme Court issued their decision today, Wednesday, June 8th, against the owner of the Smuggler’s Inn in Blaine regarding his lack of being able to take legal action against a US Border Patrol agent for misconduct. Robert Boule, age 73, owns the Smuggler’s...
Olivia Park Elementary School in Everett was under lockdown Thursday morning after a report of a suspicious person on campus, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s department said there was a large law enforcement presence on the scene. At 9:41 a.m. the sheriff’s office sent...
(The Center Square) – Anti-tax activist Tim Eyman’s legal maneuvering has succeeded in delaying efforts – including printing up petitions and gathering signatures – regarding five ballot initiatives that would make changes to Washington state’s code governing capital gains taxes. Thurston County Superior Court Judge...
Upon hearing about Janelle Cass’ run for Senate in the 21st Legislative District (which includes all of Mukilteo, most of Edmonds, and unincorporated portions of Lynnwood, and Everett) I was filled with hope! I look forward to new ideas and approaches to the serious issues we currently face in our communities. Janelle is a graduate of the Air Force Academy, has a degree in civil environmental engineering, and is a small business owner in Edmonds.
The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce last week sponsored a ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Edmonds business Notary In Motion, owned by Tammy Winslow. A notary public, loan signing agent and registered process server, Winslow offers mobile, remote and in-office notary services, and is available weekdays, evenings and weekends. Notary in Motion...
An Auburn couple was found guilty of defrauding 3,000 people through their precious metal company Northwest Territorial Mint, which had offices in Auburn and Federal Way, in a ‘ponzi-like scheme.’. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 61-year-old Bernard Ross Hansen was sentenced to 11 years in prison for committing 14...
SEATTLE — The man accused of randomly attacking a woman at a Seattle light rail station will be paid $250 a day while the state remains unable to find him mental health help, a judge ordered Thursday. Alexander Jay allegedly grabbed a woman and threw her down the stairs...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Starting later this month, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office will permanently reassign several specialty units to help cover patrol crews due to staffing shortages across the department, the sheriff said in a letter to the public Monday afternoon. Sheriff Adam Fortney said the Office of...
After passing three amendments aimed at improving parks and recreation amenities in Edmonds’ Lake Ballinger neighborhood, the Edmonds City Council agreed Tuesday night to place the city’s Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) Plan on the council’s June 21 consent agenda for approval. The PROS plan is...
