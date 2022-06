FORT SMITH, Ark. — Tuesday night, the Fort Smith Board of Directors will vote on approving a FEMA grant application for flood mitigation. Western Arkansas Planning and Development District (WAPDD) has worked with FEMA in identifying homes on the north side of the city near Kinkead and Melrose Avenues as those most impacted. Since last year, WAPDD has held informational sessions with residents to hear concerns and provide information on the project. Ten homes in the area showed the most interest in participating in the project.

FORT SMITH, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO