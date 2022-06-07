ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Gisele Bündchen Posts Video Of Tom Brady Rocking His New Underwear Line… And Twitter Ran WILD

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PQRpp_0g3KnCrI00

Tom Brady is probably one of the best follows on Twitter.

My personal favorite is still his tweet during last year’s Super Bowl parade when he admitted he had a little bit too much of some “avoCado tequila” that day.

And yesterday, his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, caught him wearing just his underwear in the bathroom, teasing her husband and asking him what brand he’s wearing:

“Somebody’s got new underwear, what is this?

Let me see your underwear. Is that Brady Brand underwear?!”

Back in January, the seven-time Super Bowl champion announced the Brady Brand and signed 10 NCAA athletes to name, image and likeness deals with the company. His line officially launches on Thursday.

Tom reposted the video on his Twitter account, jokingly hinting a cease and desist may be coming for Gisele after she posted the video on her Instagram stories:

“Cease and desist.”

The video has since gone viral, and I mean, I would think a supermodel like Gisele would know how to market underwear and sell products.

And judging by the reaction so far, I think it’s safe to say she was right… maybe Tom needs to look into a couple other career options post-retirement.

But of course, Twitter remains undefeated, and the comments sections ran absolutely wild with the video:

Comments / 0

