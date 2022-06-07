ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

St. Mary’s Co. Commissioners June 7, 2022 Meeting Briefs

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
 2 days ago
LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, June 7, 2022, with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners recognized June as LGBTQIA Month with a Proclamation.

Arthur Shepherd , Director of the Department of Recreation & Parks , was recognized for more than 37 years of service to the county. Mr. Shepherd announced his resignation earlier this year, and his last day with the county government will be June 12.

The Office of the County Attorney presented the 2022 Employee Safety Matters Awards . The awards honor employees nominated for consistently demonstrating involvement and leadership in creating and maintaining safety at work.

The Commissioners approved two requests from the Department of Land Use & Growth Management . The first request was for an ordinance amending the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance by deleting Section 51.3.122.a.(3) Private, Non-commercial swimming pools as accessory uses to allow a property owner to apply for a Critical Area Variance to construct a private, non-commercial, swimming pool in the Critical Area Buffer. The second item receiving Commissioner approval was a request to amend the Comprehensive Plan Land Use Map to change the land use from Rural Preservation to Rural Commerce and to amend the Zoning Map changing the zoning from Rural Preservation District to a Rural Commercial Limited zoning district for two parcels located at 26470 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville.

The Sheriff’s Office requested and received approval to submit the FY2023 Sex Offender Compliance and Enforcement in Maryland grant application from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services for $13,603.

The Department of Recreation & Parks presented the Snow Hill Park Master Plan , and the Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing to receive comments on the plan Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. A formal notice of the hearing will be forthcoming.

The Commissioners considered and approved a resolution to revise and update the St. Mary’s County Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan .

The Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Public Works & Transportation to renew the agreement between the county and RCS Services , formerly AIRTec, for St. Mary’s County Regional Airport operating services.

The Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Public Works & Transportatio n for four options contracts between property owners and St. Mary’s County Commissioners to acquire real property and easements needed for the FDR Boulevard Phase 3B Project.

The Department of Public Works & Transportation received approval for the FY2023 grant award for funds under the American Rescue Plan Act for $268,811for the St. Mary’s Transit System (STS).

The next Commissioner business meeting will be in the Chesapeake Building at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs . Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m.

Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel .

