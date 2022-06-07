ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

Maryland State Police Warn Public Of Online Scam Involving The Sexual Extortion Of Minors

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DVuay_0g3Kmki500

(Easton, MD) — Maryland State Police remind parents of online safety and to be aware of online scams involving the sexual extortion of minors.

The Maryland State Police have received numerous reports of minors being contacted by other social media users who begin chatting with them via messaging services such as Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat. Social media platforms may provide users the ability to communicate with other users via messaging services.

Investigators believe online predators may often give the impression they are romantically interested in the minor being targeted, to gain their trust. As the progress of the chat, the suspect user will request sexually illicit photographs of the minor, and might even send photographs back to the minor in return.

If a minor sends a sexually illicit photograph of themselves to the suspect account, the suspect user will proceed to demand the minor send them money, typically in the form of gift cards and prepaid credit card numbers that are readily available at most stores. The suspect accounts advise that if money is not sent, the illicit photographs of the minor will be sent to family, and friends, and posted online accompanied by distasteful comments about the minor. While not always, investigators have found that the suspect accounts typically originate from foreign countries which significantly limits the ability to formally identify a suspect.

The Criminal Enforcement Division – Eastern Region urges parents and guardians to talk to and educate their children about the importance of online safety; specifically, the following points:

  • When contacted by an account you do not know, it is very possible the account does not belong to who they say they are;
  • Although an account might seem harmless at first, the nature of a chat can quickly become threatening and intimidating;
  • DO NOT click on unknown links / URLs sent by unknown accounts;
  • DO NOT take illicit photographs of yourself;
  • DO NOT send illicit photographs of yourself online;
  • If you are contacted by an unknown account, it is best to ignore the message, report the account to the social media platform, and block the account from being able to view your profile.

Safety on the Internet includes the use of any device that has access to online activity.  Investigators from the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit remind all ages to be vigilant as it relates to internet safety. Children are often the target population for online criminal activity.

Parents are encouraged to monitor their children’s use of all digital devices. Digital devices include laptops, tablets, desktop computers, and ‘smartphones.

Internet Safety Tips for Parents:

  • Place computers in a common area of the house and not in bedrooms
  • Educate yourself about digital devices and the Internet
  • Make reasonable rules and set screen time limits
  • Reinforce the guiding rule “Don’t talk to strangers”
  • Put accounts in your name and know your child’s passwords
  • Don’t let your children give out personal information online
  • Be aware of other digital devices your child may be using
  • Review the use histories or logs of your digital devices to see where your children have been online

Complaints involving the exploitation of children should be filed with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) at www.missingkids.com or 1-800-THE-LOST. Complaints of child exploitation may include harassment, cyberbullying, sexual abuse and child pornography. Maryland State Police investigators in the Computer Crimes Unit work closely with NCMEC in the investigation of crimes involving child exploitation. If a child is believed to be in imminent danger, citizens are urged to contact their local police or call 9-1-1 immediately.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Remains of Florida teen found tied to tree identified as possible victim of serial killer

A Florida teenager whose skeletal remains were found tied to a tree in 1974 was identified and may have been the victim of a serial killer, authorities said. The remains were determined to be those of Susan Gale Poole, 15, after a forensic DNA firm developed a profile from her remains and identified possible relatives, detective Bill Springer of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office told reporters last week.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Indonesian colonel sentenced to life in jail for throwing bodies of teens into river after hitting them with car

An army colonel in Indonesia was sentenced to life in prison by the country’s military tribunal for dumping the remains of two teenagers in a river after his car collided with their motorcycle in a traffic accident last year.Judges at the Jakarta military tribunal said they considered Colonel Priyanto’s actions – which led to the deaths of the two teens aged 17 and 14 – to be premeditated murder.The court also ordered that the armed forces dismiss the middle-rank officer from military service.According to the autopsy, one of the victims was still alive when Priyanto had tossed their bodies...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Chilling surveillance footage shows hazing that left University of Missouri student with severe brain damage

New surveillance footage of a University of Missouri fraternity hazing incident that left a student permanently brain damaged shows him being handed a tube of beer to drink before he passes out unconscious on a couch.Danny Santulli, 19, was forced to drink a bottle of Tito’s vodka and force-fed beer at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house during the “Pledge Dad Reveal Night” in October 2021, in video obtained by Good Morning America.Ms Santulli is seen being led shirtless through the house by other fraternity brothers before the drinking episode begins.He collapses backwards in one clip and is later...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, MD
State
Maryland State
Easton, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
The Independent

Iowa teen charged with killing teacher to be tried as adult

A 17-year-old Iowa boy accused of helping a classmate kill their high school Spanish teacher last year will be tried as an adult after a judge on Wednesday denied his request to move his case to juvenile court.District Judge Shawn Showers ruled that Jeremy Goodale will face a first-degree murder trial in adult court for the beating death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, who taught at Fairfield High School. In his ruling, Showers cited the juvenile court's limited time to rehabilitate Goodale if the teen is found guilty, noting the longest Goodale could be held in the juvenile system is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy