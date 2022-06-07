ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AACC Mourns Loss of Student-Athlete

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
 2 days ago
ARNOLD, MD. – Anne Arundel Community College mourns the loss of men’s lacrosse student-athlete Nick Barton , who passed away in a boating accident this weekend. Nick was a three-year member of the Riverhawks’ men’s lacrosse team.

Barton, a midfielder from Crofton, Md., played in 29 career games with 39 goals and nine assists, scoring a career-high six goals against Jefferson Community College on March 8, 2020. He played in 12 games in 2022, recording a pair of hat tricks on the season.

Credit: Anne Arundel Community College

Barton was also a Dean’s List student and a two-time selection to the AACC Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.

“Nick was a great player, but that’s not what’s important,” said head men’s lacrosse coach Joe Stanilaus. “In the three years that I was blessed to know him, he made huge strides in the classroom. Nick made everyone around him better, myself included. I am so grateful our paths crossed. We will forever miss his presence, but will never forget the leader he was becoming.”

“Our hearts are broken over the passing of Nick Barton,” said AACC athletic director Duane Herr. “Nick was a bright spot within the Riverhawk Athletics community who left a lasting impression on everyone he met. It was a privilege watching him grow and flourish over the last three years. Our sincere condolences go to his family, friends, teammates and coaches.”

“It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of AACC lacrosse player, Nick Barton,” said AACC President Dr. Dawn Lindsay. “On behalf of the entire college, I want to extend condolences to his family, friends and all of the Riverhawk community.”

Both in-person and remote counseling services are available for AACC students. To make an appointment, email counseling@aacc.edu or call 410-777-7111 and a counselor will get back with you as soon as possible.

