Piney Point, MD

St. Mary’s Museums Offer Free Admission to Dads on Father’s Day

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 2 days ago
 2 days ago
LEONARDTOWN, MD – On Father’s Day, June 19, 2022, St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point, Maryland, and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in Piney Point, Maryland, will offer all dads free regular admission to each of the museums during normal operating hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other visitors to the party must pay regular admission prices at both locations. St. Clement’s Island Museum prices are $3.00 for adults, $1.50 for children (6-18), and $2.00 for seniors and military, five and under are free. The St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi is not included in this promotion, as free admission for dads only includes museum admissions. Boat rides are $7.00 per person (all ages) for the water taxi, including museum admission. Piney Point Lighthouse Museum prices are $7.00 for adults, $3.50 for children (6-18), seniors and military, and five and under are free.

Though the Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown is always free admission for all ages, guests are encouraged to visit the museum, which is open daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you’re having trouble thinking of a gift for the dad in your life, our Museum Stores at each site are open daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and showcase a broad assortment of unique items. There is something for everyone, from books to jewelry to children’s products to home accessories and local artisan’s and author’s offerings. By purchasing from our stores, you’re helping to support your local museums’ preservation and community-service efforts.

For more information about this promotion, hours of operation, programs, events, admission prices, and more, visit the St. Mary’s County Museum Division’s social media pages on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum , www.facebook.com/1836Light , or www.facebook.com/TheOldJailMuseum .

Leonardtown, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

