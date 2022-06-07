ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Pennsylvania man killed in motorcycle crash in Chautauqua County

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ApJ0P_0g3KmRtA00

New York State police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Chautauqua County.

Troopers responded to the intersection of Marvin and Belknap Roads around 2:40 p.m. Saturday for the report of a crash involving a motorcycle.

Police said further investigation revealed a pickup truck driven by 32-year-old Slater R. Lindstrom of Corry, PA was traveling south on Marvin Road and missed the turn for Belknap Road. Lindstrom allegedly stopped in the roadway and proceeded to back up and a motorcycle traveling south on Marvin Road operated by 63-year-old Andrew E. Howard of Erie, PA struck the back of the truck.

Howard was pronounced dead at the scene. Lindstrom allegedly left the scene of the crash and was later located with the assistance of Pennsylvania State police. He was issued multiple traffic violations including leaving the scene of a fatal collision, unlicensed operator and reckless driving.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBX 950

Charges Filed After Erie, Pennsylvania Motorcyclist Killed in Weekend Backup Crash

A man from Erie County, Pennsylvania is facing several charges after allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal accident that took place over the weekend. New York State Police from the Jamestown barracks were called to the intersection of Marvin Road and Belknap Road at approximately 2:40pm on Saturday, June 4, 2022. T The initial call was for a reported collision and accident involving a motorcycle.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania State Police Attempting to Find Runaway Juvenile

Pennsylvania State Police are attempting to find a runaway juvenile female. Vanessa Peterson, 15, of Harborcreek, was last seen Tuesday at a residence on Clark Rd. She is known to frequent Harborcreek Township and the City of Erie, according to troopers. Anyone with information on where Peterson may be is...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Stolen Car Crashes into Erie Building During Chase

An 18-year-old man faces charges for stealing a car that crashed into a building after fleeing from Pennsylvania State Police in the City of Erie, according to investigators. It happened on Buffalo Rd. just before 2 a.m. May 30 when a Ford Escape tried to turn onto Brooklyn Ave. Instead,...
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Woman, Child Transported to UPMC Following Rockland Township Rollover Crash

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman and a child were transported to UPMC Northwest following a rollover crash in Rockland Township on Tuesday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident occurred around 2:41 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, as a 2004 Jeep Liberty driven by 33-year-old Loretta L. Umstead, of Oil City, was traveling west on Kennerdell Road, in Rockland Township, Venango County.
OIL CITY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Chautauqua County, NY
Accidents
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Crime & Safety
wesb.com

Randolph Man Killed in Keating Motorcycle Accident

A Randolph man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Keating Township on Monday. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 23-year-old Austin Shaffer was traveling on Lindholm Road north of Viaduct Road Monday afternoon when for an unknown reason, his motorcycle left the road while negotiating a left turn. Shaffer...
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

State police looking for suspect in Jefferson County church vandalisms

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two churches in Jefferson County have been vandalized and state police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the culprit. According to a press release, the Chestnut Grove Independent Church at 342 Lipp Road in Gaskill Township was vandalized sometime between May 25 at about 10 p.m. and May 26 at 9 a.m. A glass door, worth about $500, was damaged by someone. Then on June 4 at about 11:54 p.m., someone damaged two four-by-four glass windows, a motion detector and an outside light, according to state police.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Motorcycle collision leaves man dead in Chautauqua County

FRENCH CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Erie, Pa. man was killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday in Chautauqua County, state police said. At 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Jamestown troopers responded to reports of a vehicle collision on the intersection of Marvin and Belknap roads. The investigation revealed a 2012 GMC Sierra, traveling south on Marvin Road, […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

State Police searching for missing 15-year-old from Harborcreek

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police in Erie are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl, believed to be a runaway. State Police reported Thursday that they are searching for Vanessa Peterson, 15, from Harborcreek. She was last seen on June 7 at a home on Clark Road. Police say she is known to frequent Harborcreek Township […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew E.
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police recover body of missing teen

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police report a tragic end to the search for a young Buffalo woman. Jalia Marerro, 18, was reported missing on May 21. She was last seen on May 8 or 9. Police say they recovered her body Monday in a wooded area south of Delsan...
BUFFALO, NY
butlerradio.com

Police Release More Info On Rt. 356 Crash

We have more information about a chain reaction crash that occurred earlier this week which delayed traffic but did not cause major injuries. The three vehicle accident happened shortly after 4 p.m. Monday on Route 356 in Butler Township. According to Butler Township Police, 22-year-old Skylee Fry of Lyndora failed...
BUTLER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Violations#Traffic Accident
butlerradio.com

Police Identify Man Involved In Rt. 8 Bicycle Crash

One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle hit a bicycle Tuesday morning in Butler Township. It happened around 5:25 a.m. on Route 8 North near the Wonder Wash. Butler Township Police say 58-year-old Patrick Frank of Butler was riding an electronic bicycle in the southbound lane when he was hit by a truck driven by 32-year-old Luke Deangelis of Boyers.
BUTLER, PA
chautauquatoday.com

SUV crashes into house in Jamestown

A crash involving a sports utility vehicle that went off West 17th Street in Jamestown this morning sent one person to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment. City Fire Battalion Chief Brian Achterberg says the crash occurred around 7:30 am, with the vehicle hitting the kitchen area of the first floor. Achterberg says the SUV also hit a gas line, so service had to be shut off to the house. The male driver was transported to the hospital. There were no injuries to the occupants of the house, who are being assisted by the Red Cross. Jamestown Police are continuing their investigation into the crash.
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Police: Cranberry Woman Charged for Kicking EMT in Face

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing felony charges after she reportedly kicked an EMT in the face early Saturday morning. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Katie Lynn Hancock, of Cranberry, on Saturday, June 4, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
explore venango

State Police Calls: Juvenile Accused of Indecent Assault in Coolspring Township

MERCER/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Greenville Juvenile Accused of Indecent Assault in Coolspring Township. Mercer-based State Police were contacted by the Mercer County Career Center regarding an incident of indecent assault on May 20. According to police, the incident occurred sometime...
MERCER, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Three men charged in stabbing incident on Cattaraugus County farm

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested three migrant workers for the stabbing of three other migrant workers on a farm in the town of Freedom. Investigators say 21-year-old David del Carmen-Ibarra, 21-year-old Alberto Ibarra-del Carmen and 25-year-old Jose del Carmen-Ibarra allegedly stabbed the men last Friday using a combination of items, including a kitchen knife and beer bottles. The victims suffered non-life threatening stab wounds and were treated at Bertrand Chaffee Hospital in Springville. State Police in Machias say that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were contacted, since the suspects are illegal aliens. All three suspects were arraigned in Freedom Town Court and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

One Dead In Clymer Motorcycle Accident

CLYMER – One man died following a motorcycle hit and run Saturday, in the town of Clymer. Troopers responded to the intersection of Marvin and Belknap Roads around 2:40 p.m. after reports of a collision involving a motorcycle. Further investigation revealed that a 2012 GMC Sierra operated by 32-year...
CLYMER, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy