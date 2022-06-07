'Dangerously hot' weather expected this week on San Diego County's eastern Interstate 8

An intense heat wave will affect eastern San Diego County into Sunday. (Gary Robbins / The San Diego Union-Tribune )

The National Weather Service says that motorists can expect "dangerously hot" weather Friday and Saturday if they travel on Interstate 8 between eastern San Diego County, Imperial County and western Arizona.

The temperature is expected to reach 100 degrees at Jacumba and 111 to 115 degrees in places such as Ocotillo Wells. Points farther east could reach 117 to 119 degrees.

Strong, gusty winds will arise on Saturday, making driving even more hazardous. The winds will pick up during a period of very low humidity, raising the risk of wildfires.

Forecasters remind motorists to carry extra water when traveling along that stretch of interstate and to check their tire pressure before leaving. Intense heat can cause blow-outs and degrade a vehicle's battery.

The heat will begin to moderate on Sunday, but will still be higher than normal.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .