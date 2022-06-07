Broadway’s ‘Tina – The Tina Turner Musical’ Announces Closing Date

Click here to read the full article.

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical will play its final performance at Broadway ’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Sunday, August 14, producers announced today.

The second Broadway closing announced today – after Dear Evan Hansen – Tina will launch a 30-city national tour on September 14 in Providence, RI, the sixth global production of the musical.

The Broadway closing was announced by producers Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner.

“To witness my story on the Broadway stage, created by the most talented artists, has been an incredible coda to a storied career,” said Tina Turner in a statement. “Looking back on Opening Night on Broadway almost three years ago and remembering the love and support I received from my friends and the Broadway community is an experience I will not soon forget. For this Nutbush, TN native, it was a homecoming long overdue and it has been an honor and a privilege to share this story with audiences across the globe.”

Tina opened on Broadway on November 7, 2019, and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Upon its final performance, the production will have played 27 preview performances and 482 regular performances. Adrienne Warren won a Tony for her performance in the title role.

“Tina’s name has lit up every major marquee around the world and that includes the lights of Broadway. For all of us, this has been the journey of a lifetime,” said Tali Pelman. “On behalf of all the producers, we are so grateful for not only Tina’s trust in us, but to every person who has worked with us to make Tina’s dream a reality. We cannot wait to now bring this essential and triumphant story to cities across America.”

Based on the life of the legendary singer, Tina had its world premiere in April 2018 in London’s West End before opening on Broadway . In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, and the Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater , Utrecht, in February 2020. A third European production opened in Fall 2021 at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain.

The Broadway production currently stars Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina, Nick Rashad Burroughs as Ike, Kayla Davion as Tina (at some performances), and Myra Lucretia Taylor, NaTasha Yvette Williams and Katie Webber.

As with Dear Evan Hansen, Tina has seen a downturn in audience attendance since Broadway reopened this season and new shows debuted.