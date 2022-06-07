ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everytable giving away 400 free meals at 2 Long Beach locations next week

By Cheantay Jensen
 2 days ago

Everytable, a grab-and-go meals company with a mission to help provide better food accessibility, is giving away 200 meals each at two of its locations in Long Beach next week.

The Bixby Knolls location at 4406 Atlantic Ave. will host its giveaway beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 15. The giveaway at the Pacific Coast Highway location at 1001 E. Pacific Coast Hwy. will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 16. All of the meals will be doled out on a first-come-first-served basis. There are no requirements to receive the free meal.

Eveytable’s menu features a variety of health-oriented single-serving-sized entrees spanning a variety of cuisines. There are Mexican-inspired recipes, such as the carnitas bowl and tacos, ranging to the Hawaiian pineapple pork luau bowl and the Jamaican style trap kitchen curry chicken. There are also a variety of salads, wraps and breakfast meals.

The giveaway is part of a grand opening promotion the company launched in May. A total of 1200 meals will be given away at six of its most recently opened locations in Los Angeles County.

Everytable was created in 2015 with the goal of making healthy food more accessible and affordable to underserved communities. To do this, Everytable chooses locations in both high- and low-income areas and prices its meals based on the neighborhood.

In the Bixby Knolls area, for instance, a turkey taco bowl—served over brown rice, tossed with roasted corn salsa and black beans, and topped with white cheddar cheese and chili-lime crema—is priced at $8.55. That same meal at the Pacific Coast Highway location is $6.80.

Click here to check out Everytable’s menu.

Everytable, a food business with a social justice mission, comes to East Long Beach

The post Everytable giving away 400 free meals at 2 Long Beach locations next week appeared first on Long Beach Post .

