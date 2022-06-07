ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Ghosts' Showrunners Joe Port & Joe Wiseman Ink Three-Year Overall Deal With CBS Studios

By Lynette Rice
 2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Joe Port and Joe Wiseman , the executive producers and showrunners of the breakout comedy Ghosts , have signed a three-year overall deal with CBS Studios .

Ghosts , which Port and Wiseman developed for CBS from the British series of the same name, ranked as the number one new series of the 2021-22 season and ending the year tied with Young Sheldon as the No. 1 broadcast comedy among adults 18-49. Ghosts is also a streaming standout, ranking as the No. 1 comedy on Paramount+, which recently became the show’s exclusive streaming home.

“The entire company has been so supportive of the show, right from the start. CBS took a really big swing, one that most broadcast networks at the time wouldn’t have done. And they marketed the hell out of the show. Seeing a Ghosts ad during a Steelers game was probably my career highlight thus far,” said Port.

“From George Cheeks and David Stapf and Kelly Kahl, both the studio and network at CBS have been dream creative partners,” according to a statement from both Port and Wiseman. “We love working with Kate Adler and Alec Botnick at the Studio, as well as Thom Sherman and Amy Reisenbach at the network. This project couldn’t have been set up at a better place.”

“The Joes are the best,” added Kate Adler, EVP Comedy Development, CBS Studios. “We have been fans of their smart, sophisticated humor for a long, long time. It’s a joy to work with them. And not just because they are the only writing team you never have to ask the question ‘Which one is…?’”

Port and Wiseman met in 1998 while working as assistants (who shared a cubicle) on the animated comedy Dilbert . Known as “the Joes,” the writing duo have worked on The Office , New Girl , The Odd Couple and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist . They have also developed and shot pilots such as What About Barb , Joe Joe & Jane and Rebounding .

Port is a former political cartoonist and Wiseman calls himself a D&D dungeon master and former Twin Galaxies-accredited Tecmo Super Bowl world record holder.

Port and Wiseman are repped by UTA, Mosaic Media Group and attorney Bob Myman.

