A memorial ride in honor of Sergeant Luke Simmons of Lake Waccamaw will take place on Saturday, June 11. Registration is 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Cruzer’s Drive Thru in Whiteville. Kickstands will go up at 11:00 a.m. The cost is $20 a rider and $25 with a passenger. Cars and trucks are also welcome.

WHITEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO