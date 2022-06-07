ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

New rainbow crosswalks added downtown by Yakima Pride group

By SARA RAE SHIELDS Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDowntown Yakima has four new rainbow crosswalks, just in time for Pride Month. Rainbows were painted onto the crosswalks at the intersection of Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way and North Naches Avenue on Monday by the Yakima Pride group. It is the first group to paint crosswalks under a new city of...

Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Council encourages people to apply after blocking Kenton Gartrell from a 2nd city board

The Yakima City Council decided to keep a position on the Community Integration Committee open after some council members recommended Kenton Gartrell for the seat. The Council Nominating Committee, made up of Council members Matt Brown, Patricia Byers and Holly Cousens, met June 2 to recommend appointees to several Yakima boards and commissions and unanimously recommended Gartrell for one of four vacant seats on the committee.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Philip L. Wharton, 78

Philip L. Wharton, 78, of Selah died Tuesday, June 7, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Loretta A. Baker, 100

Loretta A. Baker, 100, of Yakima died Saturday, June 4. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

David Gonzalez-Ochoa, 42

David Gonzalez-Ochoa, 42, of Yakima died Saturday, May 28. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Sunnyside community is watching school board

To the editor — Gang violence in our community and overall mental health has clearly worsened since the beginning of the pandemic (Mental Health America 2022 report) among our youth. With the recent hiring of the Sunnyside superintendent, how is the school board planning to address these serious issues with students, teachers and staff at Sunnyside School District?
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Linda Moore, 83

Linda Moore, 83, of Yakima died Friday, May 27. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley Weekender: Things to do June 10-12

Although the official first day of summer is ahead of us still, it already feels like summer. Air conditioners are humming. Shorts and tank tops are in heavy rotation. Some events and festivities instantly conjure images and memories of summer. Cruising Yakima Avenue is as traditional as cutting the first watermelon of the year.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Teresa Galindo Cortez de Velazquez

On June 5, 2022 in the early morning hours, Teresa Galindo Cortez de Velazquez was called to her celestial home after a short battle with complications from a stroke at Harborview's Medical Center in Seattle, WA. Born June 5, 1937, Teresa lived a life full of happiness, laughter, singing and cooking for family and guests and serving God. Teresa was born in Tepatitlan de Morelos, Jalisco, Mexico. She grew up on a ranch and farm with her family prior to marrying her husband Salvador Velazquez Leos on February 17, 1955. They raised six boys together and shared a marriage until the passing of Salvador in 2002. Teresa continued with life spending a large portion of her time split between Mexico and the Yakima Valley. Teresa cherished spending time with her boys, grandchildren, relatives and friends made along her life's journey. She also enjoyed needle point, singing, cooking (Mole de nopales, fideo, chilito de huevo and frijoles con chorizo). As a devout Catholic she spent her time praying the Rosary not only for her family but also for those who needed God's guiding hand the most. Teresa joins her husband Salvador and countless relatives and friends in heaven.? She is survived by all 6 of her sons and their spouses, Galo & Rosa Velazquez, Juan Manuel & Gloria Velazquez, Horacio & Norma Velazquez, Oscar & Claudia Velazquez, Alejandro & Guadalupe Velazquez and Salvador Velazquez Jr. and his girlfriend Angie, 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. We will miss Doña Tere's "consejos bendiciones," long talks and her immense presence in our lives. "Vuela alto Doña Tere" dejo su huella en cada uno de nuestros corazones. A viewing will be held Friday, June 10th 2-5 PM with a rosary at 5 PM at Colonial Funeral Home in Toppenish. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, June 11th at 11:00 AM at St Aloysius Catholic Church in Toppenish, WA. Burial to follow at Zillah, WA Cemetery.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

James A. Warner, 91

James A. Warner, 91, of Yakima died Sunday, June 5. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Ronald Kroger, 87

Ronald Kroger, 87, of Sunnyside died Tuesday, June 7, at Trios Healthcare, Kennewick. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Sunnyside, valleyhillsfh.com.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

David A. Novobielski, 67

David A. Novobielski, 67, of Union Gap died Monday, June 6. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
UNION GAP, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Beth Ann Withrow

Beth Ann Withrow, 86, of Gleed, Wa. passed away peacefully on June 2, 2022 following a long struggle with cancer. Beth was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She always had a kind word and positive, joking attitude for everyone she met. Beth was born on August 5, 1935...
GLEED, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Coronavirus

Yakima woman pleads not guilty to federal COVID-19 relief fraud charges. A Yakima woman accused of fraudulently obtaining more than $59,000 in COVID-19 relief funding pleaded not guilty in federal court Monday, acco…. COVID-19 cases on the uptick in Yakima County. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Jason A. Brozovich, 36

Jason A. Brozovich, 36, of Ellensburg died Monday, June 6, in North Bend. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Ellensburg, 509-925-2902.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: Commissioners need to brush up on laws

Yakima County Commissioner Ron Anderson will be writing a check for $5,500 to settle a lawsuit claiming he and fellow commissioners Amanda McKinney and LaDon Linde violated the state’s Open Public Meetings Act last year. That’s probably enough money to get Commissioner Anderson’s attention. But perhaps the more important...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: Don't be blinded by the promise of solar farms

Ever since irrigation began trickling into the arid Yakima Valley shrub-steppe, this has been prime farm country. Now, as the country tries to wean itself off climate-strangling fossil fuels, Central Washington is planting new crops in response. Wind farms started sprouting up more than a decade ago — and now, developers are sowing the seeds for acres and acres of solar energy farms in eastern Yakima County.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Wapato student graduates with help of others after losing her mother senior year

WAPATO — Remembering what her mother said, Janel Pimms knows she was right. But Janel was a young teen and admittedly stubborn. “We’d be in the car and she’d be like, ‘Janel, just do your homework,’” Janel said of Carmanita “Carman” Pimms, who raised her. “I’d get home and do everything but my homework.”
WAPATO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Pat Ridley

Please join us in a Celebration of Life ceremony for Pat Ridley (11/18/46-01/14/22). This casual get together will be held on Wednesday, June 15th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Stone Church, 3303 Englewood Avenue. Light food and refreshments will be served.
YAKIMA, WA

