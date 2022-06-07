‘Don’t Make Me Go’ Trailer: John Cho Drives a Father-Daughter Road Trip Comedy

Click here to read the full article.

Everyone with a license remembers how they learned to drive. But for teen Wally (Mia Isaac), that lesson comes with a heartbreaking truth: Her father Max ( John Cho ) is dying, and she will need to be in the driver’s seat as he battles a terminal illness.

Hannah Marks directs the road trip dramedy “Don’t Make Me Go,” set for a world premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. The film will debut on Prime Video from Amazon Studios on July 15. Check out the trailer below.

Director Marks returns to Tribeca after last year’s “Mark, Mary, and Some Other People,” while “This Is Us” screenwriter Vera Herbert pens the script, which is centered on Max dragging Wally on a cross-country road trip for his 20th college reunion.

The official “Don’t Make Me Go” synopsis reads: “When single father Max discovers he has a terminal disease, he decides to try and cram all the years of love and support he will miss with his teenage daughter Wally into the time he has left with her. With the promise of long-awaited driving lessons, he convinces Wally to accompany him on a road trip from California to New Orleans for his 20th college reunion, where he secretly hopes to reunite her with her mother who left them long ago.”

Jemaine Clement, Mitchell Hope, Stefania LaVie Owen, and Kaya Scodelario also star. Donald De Line, Leah Holzer, and Peter Saraf serve as producers.

Rising star Isaac makes her feature debut with “Don’t Make Me Go” ahead of Hulu Original Film “Not Okay” starring Dylan O’Brien and Zoey Deutch. Isaac is also set to star in TV series “Black Cake.”

Lead star Cho reprises playing a single father after 2018 thriller “Searching.” Cho’s latest film role to date was 2020’s “The Grudge,” followed by TV appearances in “Cowboy Bebop” and “The Afterparty.”

The “Harold and Kumar” alum reflected on the “shocking” cancellation for Netflix’s live-action “Cowboy Bebop” adaptation, saying that he was “bummed” on an existential level to part ways with his character.

“Don’t Make Me Go” director Marks previously co-wrote and starred in teen rom-com “ Banana Split ” and will also act in upcoming John Green adaptation “Turtles All the Way Down.” Marks will additionally direct the teen-centric film about a high schooler with OCD who grieves the loss of her father.