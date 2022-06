The folks at Pro Football Focus believe that Andy Reid is the NFL’s third-best head coach coming into the 2022 season. In an offseason of significant turmoil on the Kansas City Chiefs roster, one area that is going to help a youth movement lock into place sooner than later is the presence of a veteran head coach and a stable support staff. In short, the Chiefs are quite fortunate to have Andy Reid.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO