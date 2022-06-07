ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Issa Rae, Kenya Barris and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Among Top Talent for 2022 American Black Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

By Angelique Jackson
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6Rdo_0g3Kk5s500

Click here to read the full article.

In its 26th year, the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) is more star-studded than ever, with a robust lineup of Black film and television stars and creators.

After two years of COVID-related pivots, the festival returns to South Beach in Miami for a five-day engagement full of special screenings, panel discussions and events celebrating the Black film and television community. Among the talent joining ABFF festival ambassador Issa Rae, who will debut her new HBO Max series “Rap Sh!t” at the festival, are Chanté Adams, Yahya Abdul- Mateen II, Kenya Barris, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Ben Crump, Michael Ealy, DeVon Franklin, Kasi Lemmons, Judge Greg Mathis, LisaRaye McCoy, Kyla Pratt, Trevante Rhodes, Kendrick Sampson, Robin Thede, Judge Lynn Toler, Susan Kelechi Watson and Salli Richardson Whitfield, among many others.

“We are thrilled to have the support of the industry with so much content targeted towards Black audiences,” said Nicole Friday, ABFF Ventures LLC president and general manager. “For 26 years, we have provided a platform for Black creatives to deliver provocative conversations and compelling entertainment to our community. This year’s ABFF will be no different with our live and virtual programming.”

The festival runs from June 15-19 in Miami, followed by a virtual segment from June 20-30, which will feature more conversations, casting calls, networking events and live-streamed content.

The in-person program begins with a special screening of the Netflix documentary “Civil,” an intimate verité look at the life of maverick civil rights attorney Ben Crump, directed by award-winning filmmaker Nadia Hallgren, who also produced the film alongside Barris, Roger Ross Williams and Lauren Cioffi.

Other highlights include the “Leading Man” panel, sponsored by Cadillac, which features Ealy, Abdul-Mateen and Rhodes discussing their roles in Hollywood and their journey to becoming leading men. The “Fierce Female Filmmakers” discussion features Prince-Bythewood and Lemmons as they preview their upcoming movies “The Woman King” and “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” respectively, in a conversation with TriStar Pictures president Nicole Brown.

Also on the program is a clips and conversations spotlight of Peacock’s “Bel-Air”; a celebration of the final season of NBC’s “This Is Us”; the “Bust Down in Laughter With NBCU’s Comedy Crew” panel, which features cast members from Peacock’s “Bust Down” and NBC’s “Grand Crew”; and Prime Video’s “Leading From Within” panel, which features three Black women executives discussing the company’s push to create inclusive and representative content across series and features.

Other spotlight screenings include “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” (courtesy of Disney+); the documentary “Aftershock” (Disney’s Onyx Collective); “Down With the King” (Sony); BET HER’s “Her Stories”; “Stranger Next Door” (TV One); the documentary “Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution” (A&E Networks); “After Jackie” (The History Channel and SpringHill Company); a look at Season 6 of “Black Love” (Confluential Films) and “A League of Their Own” (Prime Video).

The “Best of the ABFF Awards” will be held on June 18, where the 2022 independent film awards and talent contest winners will be presented. The event will be hosted by Dondré Whitfield.

For the closing night screening, Rae will debut “Rap Sh!t,” which follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group. The special event is presented courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO Max.

All live events are held in and around South Beach including at the Regal South Beach, the New World Center Performance Hall, the Bass Museum and the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theatre.

The full schedule of talk series, panels and events can be found at www.ABFF.com . All virtual events will be available on ABFF Play.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Martin’ Reunion Gets June Premiere Date as BET+ Reveals Summer Plans (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. BET+’s “Martin: The Reunion” has been given a premiere date: The special, which reunites the cast of the iconic 1990s Fox sitcom, will debut June 16 on the streamer. That’s one of several summer premiere dates BET+ is set to announce on Wednesday, Variety has learned exclusively. According to BET+, the 90-minute reunion brings back original stars Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II to reminisce about the show’s five seasons. The show even takes place on the iconic “Martin” living room set and is hosted by Affion Crockett. “The cast...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Kristen Stewart Announces Open Casting Call for ‘Super Gay Ghost-Hunting’ Reality Series

Click here to read the full article. Kristen Stewart has opened the gates for her paranormal reality series, calling on ghost hunters and mediums to audition for the upcoming production. “I am scarily excited to announce that I’m teaming up with Scout, the producers of ‘Queer Eye,’ ‘Legendary’ and ‘The Hype,’ on the most gayest, most funnest, most titillating queer ghost-hunting show ever,” a sunglasses-sporting Stewart says in a video shared by her hairsylist and friend CJ Romero on Instagram Monday afternoon. “We need to find the most incredible LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, investigators who will lead the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Twitter Will Comply With Elon Musk’s Data Demands, Reportedly Giving Him Access to ‘Firehose’ of 500 Million Daily Tweets

Click here to read the full article. Elon Musk may be about to get more data from Twitter than he knows what to do with. Twitter’s board of directors, after resisting Musk’s demands for data backing up its claims about spam and bot accounts representing less than 5% of daily active users, has decided to change course, the Washington Post reported, citing an anonymous source “familiar with the company’s thinking.” Musk this week threatened to call off his $44 billion offer to acquire Twitter over the issue; in a letter to the company, his lawyers said Twitter’s refusal to provide data about...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Miami, FL
Entertainment
City
Hollywood, FL
Cinemablend

Denzel Washington Was Totally Responsible For Major Elvis Casting In Baz Luhrmann’s New Movie (And No, Not Tom Hanks)

Taking on the life of Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Rock, is a massive undertaking. Thankfully, Baz Luhrmann's upcoming movie about the music icon struck the right note with Austin Bulter being cast as the King as seen in the explosive Elvis trailer, which also stars Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. Here's a fun tidbit of trivia regarding Butler's involvement: Luhrmann has revealed it was two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington who was totally responsible for the young actor being cast as Elvis.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s Relationship Timeline

While Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey weren’t shy about hiding their love for each other during their romance, the twosome called it quits less than two years into their relationship. The model confirmed her relationship with the Black Panther actor in January 2021 with a pair of tagged photos on Instagram. At the time, the Friday Night […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kasi Lemmons
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Kenya Barris
Person
Michael Ealy
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Roger Ross Williams
Person
Ben Crump
The Hollywood Reporter

Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah in Netflix’s ‘Hustle’: Film Review

Adam Sandler so seldom steps far outside his man-child comedy comfort zone that his more dramatic outings, notably Punch-Drunk Love and Uncut Gems, are uniquely rewarding. The same goes for the rare comedy in which the actor’s shtick is contained, channeled into a nuanced characterization, like Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected). There’s pleasure and poignancy watching Sandler in Hustle as basketball scout Stanley Sugarman, a man whose infectious passion for the sport keeps hitting a wall of defeat. Adhering to the formulaic requirements of inspirational sports dramas while supplying plenty of individuality and characters worth rooting for,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abff#Hbo
Variety

Carol Burnett Joins Kristen Wiig in Apple Comedy Series ‘Mrs. American Pie’

Click here to read the full article. Carol Burnett has joined the cast of the Apple comedy series “Mrs. American Pie,” Variety has learned. Burnett joins previously announced series lead Kristen Wiig in the show, along with cast members Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb, Josh Lucas and Ricky Martin. The 10-episode comedy follows Maxine Simmons’ (Wiig) attempt to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society in the early 1970s. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, “Mrs. American Pie” asks the same questions that still baffle us today: “Who gets a seat...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘CSI’ Steward Jonathan Littman Exits Jerry Bruckheimer Television After 25 Years

Click here to read the full article. Jonathan Littman is exiting as CEO of Jerry Bruckheimer Televison after a 25-year run with the company that included launching the “CSI” and “The Amazing Race” franchises. Littman plans to segue into his own production company. The split came together amicably between longtime partners. He will remain involved with Bruckheimer TV’s current series including “CSI: Vegas” and “Amazing Race.” Littman was a programming executive at the Fox network when Jerry Bruckheimer recruited him to expand his production company into TV. He’s well-regarded in the industry as a hands-on producer who led Bruckheimer TV to its...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Matthew McConaughey Calls for Gun Reform at White House Briefing: ‘Real Change Can Happen’

Click here to read the full article. Matthew McConaughey appeared at a White House press briefing on Tuesday to call for gun reform legislation following the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Tex. McConaughey, who was born and raised in Uvalde, spoke to several lawmakers earlier in the day about the need for reformed gun control before making his address. He began his speech by telling the stories of several victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting that occurred on May 24. According to McConaughey, he spent the weeks following the shooting speaking to the families of victims, learning about the lives...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Netflix
Vibe

Snoop Dogg Joins 2022 MTV Movie And TV Awards Performers As DJ Snoopadelic

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg is set to perform during the 2022 MTV Movie And TV Awards under another name. The West Coast legend will take the stage as DJ Snoopadelic and show off his deejaying skills. As a man of many talents, the chart-topping rapper has remained busy this year. It is only May yet Snoop Dogg has acquired Death Row Records, trademarked a hot dog brand, became a playable character in Call of Duty, performed at the Super Bowl, became the host of a new show So Dumb It’s Criminal, hosted a comedy special during...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Joe Biden on Issuing Gun Control Executive Order: ‘I Don’t Want to Emulate Trump’s Abuse of the Constitution’

Click here to read the full article. President Joe Biden appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wednesday night to discuss the recent string of mass shootings in the U.S., including one in Uvalde, Tex., which left 19 elementary school children and two teachers dead. During the conversation, Kimmel asks Biden: “Can’t you issue an executive order? Trump passed those out like Halloween candy.” In response, Biden said that he doesn’t want to “emulate Trump’s abuse of the constitution” by issuing many executive orders. “I have issued executive orders, within the power of the presidency, to be able to deal with these — everything...
POTUS
Variety

‘Queer as Folk’ Star Jesse James Keitel to Appear on ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ as Nonbinary Character (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “Queer as Folk” and “Big Sky” star Jesse James Keitel is boarding “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” for a guest star role as a nonbinary character. Keitel, who is a trans woman, will appear on the June 16 episode of the show’s first season, currently streaming on Paramount+. Keitel will play Dr. Aspen, who once worked as a Starfleet counselor, but whose experiences on the Federation border prompted them to shift careers and work as a humanitarian aid worker. During the episode, which was directed by trans filmmaker Sydney Freeland (“Reservation Dogs”), Dr. Aspen...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Nike, Kindle, Airbnb Halting Online Operations in China

Click here to read the full article. Multinational sportswear group Nike said on Wednesday that will cease to operate its Nike Run Club app in China from early next month. The group said that it plans to launch a local equivalent in the future. Nike joins an expanding list of international media and tech companies that are pulling out of China, where consumer, financial, tech and media regulations are increasingly incompatible with those elsewhere in the world. Earlier this month, Amazon said that it will no longer operate its Kindle electronic bookstore in the Middle Kingdom. And, temporary lettings firm, Airbnb...
CELL PHONES
Variety

Variety

66K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy