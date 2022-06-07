ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, NY

Help wanted: Liverpool Public Library seeks volunteers

By Mark Bialczak
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 2 days ago
Liverpool Public Library by Mark Bialczak

LIVERPOOL — Community members can help the Liverpool Public Library by becoming a volunteer for important upcoming tasks and events.

The library is preparing to soon reopen book donations. Volunteers will be needed to help staff sort books and DVDs. Community members may also agree to volunteer at upcoming book sales, fundraisers, receptions and various programs.

A Teen Summer Volunteer Reception will be at 4 p.m. Monday, June 13, in the Sargent Meeting Room. Teens should register at lpl.libcal.com/event/9009231.

There will be an Adult Volunteer Orientation event from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, in the Carman Community Room. Register to attend at lpl.libcal.com/event/9242764.

You can also let the LPL staff know you’d like to volunteer by emailing [email protected] with your contact information, or by filling out the form that will be included in the July-August Program Guide and dropping it off at the Information @ LPL Desk. The guide will be available in the library and at lpl.org/programguide in mid-June.

More details about book donations and the next book sale will be available soon at LPL.org and the library’s social media (lpl.org/social).

Eagle Newspapers

