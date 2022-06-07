ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, OK

Whitlock, Wallace resign from WBU Athletics

By Ma'Rico Holland II
MyPlainview
MyPlainview
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Wayland Baptist University head track and field and cross-country coach and his assistant coach have both resigned, the university...

www.myplainview.com

Comments / 0

Related
poncacitynow.com

First Ever Girls Wrestling Coach Named for Ponca City Public Schools

Ponca City Public Schools has named Karissa Avallone as its first ever girls head wrestling coach, pending board approval. Coach “K” Karissa Avallone started her wrestling career at the age of four at Ponca City and later in Newkirk. During Coach K’s prep career, she won two national...
PONCA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Wayland, IA
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Wayland, IA
Sports
Shawnee, OK
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Shawnee, OK
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
FanSided

Oklahoma football spotlight: Freshman DB Jayden Rowe

With a 22-member 2022 recruiting class and 13 additional players picked up from the transfer portal, almost one-third of the Oklahoma football roster for the coming season is made up of newcomers. Periodically into the summer months, we will be introducing you to these new faces. Today we introduce incoming...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Wbu Athletics#Morningside University#All Americans#Naia Coach
oklahomatoday.com

Perry Maxwell put Oklahoma golf on the map.

Atop a cliff in the foothills of the Arbuckles, in the shadows of a classical colonnade overlooking the seventh fairway of the Dornick Hills Golf and Country Club, devotees leave offerings at the foot of a black granite gravestone. Golf balls and gloves ring the marker’s lower edge, tokens honoring the man who had been laid to rest there above the first course he designed. Some describe him as fabled; others refer to Perry Duke Maxwell as the father of Oklahoma golf.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

USA Rare Earth coming to Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. (KTUL) — It's been vacant for years, but the massive building out on Airport Road in Stillwater, as the banners indicate, has someone new arriving. "To land this caliber of organization is huge for our community," said Melissa Reames, Deputy City Manager of Stillwater. USA Rare Earth...
STILLWATER, OK
KFOR

One more round of storms tonight, then hot!

One last round of overnight storms is possible tonight, mainly in western and southern Oklahoma. Here’s a look at future radar. Storms will move in from the Texas panhandle around midnight, and move southeast. OKC may very well avoid thunderstorms as the complex goes southwest with another possible far east.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
KLAW 101

Duncan Oklahoma Will Host An Air Show This Year

In a real quick-hitting, get the info out there way, Duncan's Halliburton Field Airport will play host to the CAF Airpower History Tour for three straight days, November 7th, 8th, and 9th. If you've never been to a Commemorative Air Force show, things are a little different. Not only do...
DUNCAN, OK
KFOR

Big time flooding hits Oklahoma!

Several inches of heavy rainfall hit western and central Oklahoma during and just after the Wednesday morning rush hour. To make matters worse, these same areas experienced flooding just yesterday, so in many spots, rivers and streams were already running high prior to the morning flood!. Here’s today’s and a...
NORMAN, OK
classiccountry1070.com

Oklahoma woman killed in Turnpike crash

The Kansas Turnpike Authority said an Oklahoma woman was killed when her SUV went out of control and struck a tree, then caught fire. The crash was reported Monday in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Emporia. KTA troopers said 31-year-old Sacha McNack of Oklahoma City was killed in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

What is the tipping point for gas prices in Oklahoma?

OKLAHOMA CITY — What is the tipping point for gas prices in Oklahoma?. Oklahomans are paying more to fill up than ever before. Oklahoma experts weighed in on what will eventually stop the surge. When prices started to go up earlier this year, experts said they would stop increasing...
OKLAHOMA STATE
poncacitynow.com

Head Family Will Celebrate Ponca City With Community Event

Danny, Carey, and C.R. Head would like to celebrate Ponca City. This incredible family will host a Ponca City Family and Friends Celebration Thursday, June 30th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. They will set up at Lake Ponca with a huge tent across from the Ambuc Playground and Pavilion.
PONCA CITY, OK
MyPlainview

MyPlainview

Plainview, TX
585
Followers
610
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

the Plainview Daily Herald is published in the nation's largest cotton-growing region and on the edge of the nation's heaviest concentration of cattle-feeding and beef-packing operations. The Plainview Daily Herald's site, My Plainview, covers news, sports, entertainment and community interest for the Plainview Texas area

 https://www.myplainview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy