Whitlock, Wallace resign from WBU Athletics

Atop a cliff in the foothills of the Arbuckles, in the shadows of a classical colonnade overlooking the seventh fairway of the Dornick Hills Golf and Country Club, devotees leave offerings at the foot of a black granite gravestone. Golf balls and gloves ring the marker’s lower edge, tokens honoring the man who had been laid to rest there above the first course he designed. Some describe him as fabled; others refer to Perry Duke Maxwell as the father of Oklahoma golf.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO