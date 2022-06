In run for governor, Stefanowski has yet to detail finances. Republican businessperson Bob Stefanowski has yet to release details of his finances as he pursues an election rematch with Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont. That includes any clients he served as a consultant over the past four years. Stefanowski and his campaign manager insist personal financial information will be forthcoming, including tax returns for both the candidate and his wife. But state Democrats have pounced on the delay. That mirrors criticism he received in 2018 when he waited until late October to publicly release a summary of his taxes. Stefanowski's campaign manager says the campaign will release “everything we can legally release."

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO