Man arrested on drug charges in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Laurel police arrested a man on drug charges after conducting three search warrants.

Police searched the locations in the 300 block of Jefferson Street on Friday, June 3. Investigators said they found 110 grams of methamphetamine, 50 grams of cocaine and 4.6 grams of MDMA.

According to police, 41-year-old Derrick Grace was arrested without incident. He was charged with trafficking of a controlled substance within 1500 ft. of a church and possessions of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute within 1500 ft. of a church.

Grace’s bond was set at $150,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.