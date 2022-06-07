ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MS

Man arrested on drug charges in Laurel

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KOVum_0g3KjXI900

LAUREL, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Laurel police arrested a man on drug charges after conducting three search warrants.

Police searched the locations in the 300 block of Jefferson Street on Friday, June 3. Investigators said they found 110 grams of methamphetamine, 50 grams of cocaine and 4.6 grams of MDMA.

Prentiss man shot, robbed while helping stranded drivers

According to police, 41-year-old Derrick Grace was arrested without incident. He was charged with trafficking of a controlled substance within 1500 ft. of a church and possessions of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute within 1500 ft. of a church.

Grace’s bond was set at $150,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
kicks96news.com

Robbery and Multiple Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests

PATRICK BARNETT, 32, of Collinsville, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $0, $600. JD BELL JR, 41, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. ANGELA KAY BOSWELL, 52, of Meridian, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0. THOMAS JANE BOSWELL, 53, of Meridian, Hold for Investigations, NCSO....
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg man charged in ongoing commercial burglary investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Thursday, The Hattiesburg Police Department charged an individual in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation. According to HPD, Marqice Myers, 22, of Hattiesburg, was charged with one count of commercial burglary in connection to a burglary that occurred around March 30, 2022, on Lincoln Road. HPD...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after Jackson woman shot, killed in bed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced the man who was wanted for the shooting death of a woman on Fleetwood Drive was arrested on Thursday, June 9. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said U.S. Marshals arrested Zverian Brent in Jackson. Brent was wanted in connection to the death of Terrencia Jackson, 26. The shooting happened […]
JACKSON, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Lauderdale couple charged with burglary

A Lauderdale County couple was arrested and charged in connection with a house burglary in the House community earlier this month, the authorities said. Thomas James Boswell, 53, of 2323 Highway 496, Meridian, and Angela Kay Boswell have been arrested and charged with burglary of a dwelling, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prentiss, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Laurel, MS
Laurel, MS
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Woman in custody for fatal shooting at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a woman turned herself in for a homicide that happened at the Fuel Time gas station on Bullard Street. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Lashundra Bass, 35, turned herself in on Wednesday, June 8. She has been charged with murder. Police identified Shydarius Williams, 17, as the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Taylorsville man sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Taylorsville man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, DEA agents intercepted communications among Harold Keyes, Jr., 29, and his co-defendants conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in April 2020.  Keyes was stopped by Hattiesburg […]
TAYLORSVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

FCSO investigating disturbance on U.S. 49 after man’s death

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a disturbance that occurred early Thursday morning. According to the FCSO, deputies responded to a disturbance call at a home on U.S. Highway 49 North. The initial 911 report was that two male subjects at a residence were in a physical altercation that included a knife.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Methamphetamine#Police#Ecstasy#Mdma#Nexstar Media Inc
Neshoba Democrat

3rd arrest made in robbery

All three suspects in an armed robbery investigation in the Linwood community in late May have been arrested, Sheriff Eric Clark said. Andrew Blake Dooley, 34, of 1493t Highway 487 east, Sebastopol, was arrested and charged with robbery on May 31 by Newton County officials. Previously arrested in this case...
NEWTON COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Store robbery under investigation in Shuqualak

SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators in Noxubee County continue to seek information about the armed robbery of a Dollar General store in Shuqualak. Noxubee County Sheriff’s Investigator Tina Williams said deputies responded to the store Monday afternoon, June 6. The store is on Line Street. She said two men...
SHUQUALAK, MS
WAPT

Passerby finds body of Jackson's latest homicide victim

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating the city's latest homicide. Police said a driver passing by found the body of a male juvenile before 5 a.m. Thursday on Wooddell Drive. The victim had been shot once in the back of the head, according to police. Investigators have not...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

2 Jones County mothers arrested after babies test positive for meth

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two Jones County mothers have been charged with child abuse following the births of their babies. Deputies said the babies tested positive for methamphetamine. Investigators said Kelly Baldridge, 24, of Ellisville, was arrested and charged with one count of child abuse involving her newborn. Summer Myrick, 24, of Laurel, was […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
impact601.com

Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigating a stabbing incident

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident on Delk Road in southwestern Jones County where one adult male was stabbed on Thursday afternoon. JCSD deputies and investigators responded to two residences in the 500 and 600 block of Delk Road where an altercation between two males in that areas left one of them stabbed.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD: Missing woman reported in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing woman. According to HPD, Jerrica Sims, 26, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing on June 9, 2022. She reportedly could have left Hattiesburg. She has a gray 2010 Toyota Camry with tinted windows. She is described as...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Sheriff looking for alleged ATV thief

A county man is wanted in connection with a stolen ATV May 31 off Road 147 near Hope. The man, Jordyn Bryce Henry, is wanted by the Neshoba County Sherriff’s Office. Henry has a last known address of 370 Goat Ranch Road, Philadelphia. Henry is described as a 24-year-old Native American male, 5’11” tall and weighs about 145 pounds.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

A Missing Teenager and Burglar Alarms Wednesday on Neshoba

12:53 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a warehouse motion alarm activation on Hospital Road. 12:59 a.m. – Neshoba Law Enforcement was issued a BOLO for a 15-year-old white female with red hair, a pink shirt, and red pants missing from the Econo Lodge in Forest. 7:47...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police identify suspect after woman shot, killed in bed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a 29-year-old man in connection to the shooting death of a woman. Police are looking for Zverian Brent in connection to the death of Terrencia Jackson, 26. The shooting happened on Fleetwood Drive on Tuesday, June 7. Investigators said Jackson was shot and killed while lying […]
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Magee PD Arrest Report May 30th – June 6, 2022

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Magee Police Report showed one felony charges for the week of May 23 – June 6, 2022. Alicia Dawn Welch of 1872 Dry Creek Road, Magee, MS was arrested on possession Methamphetamine (Felony). Check out the full list of charges below for the week.
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed on Whisper Ridge Ave. in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed. Investigators said the department received a call about the shooting around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 9. They responded to the scene on Whisper Ridge Avenue. The victim had been shot multiple times, and he died at the […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy