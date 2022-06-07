ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alejo Lopez sitting Tuesday for Cincinnati

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCincinnati Reds infielder Alejo Lopez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

numberfire.com

Reds' Tyler Stephenson sitting on Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stephenson will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aramis Garcia catching for left-hander Mike Minor. Garcia will bat ninth versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. numberFire's models project Garcia for 5.3...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Tucker Barnhart catching for Detroit on Tuesday

Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Barnhart will catch for left-hander Tarik Skubal on Tuesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Pirates. Eric Haase returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnhart for 9.0 FanDuel points...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Guillermo Heredia on Braves' bench Wednesday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Jared Koenig and the Oakland Athletics. Heredia went 1-for-2 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored in Tuesday's victory over the Athletics, but he's on the bench for Wednesday's game. Adam Duvall (triceps) is back in left field in place of Heredia and batting eighth.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman batting second on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Gorman will start at second base on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Edmundo Sosa moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gorman for 9.1 FanDuel...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Mitch Garver on Minnesota bench Tuesday in Game 1

Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Garver has taken over as the Twins' everyday designated hitter since returning from the injured list last month, but he's getting a breather for the front end of Tuesday's doubleheader. Corey Seager is in the DH role for Game 1 while Marcus Semien is at shortstop and Ezequiel Duran plays second base. Andy Ibanez, who was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, is starting on third base and batting ninth. Garver figures to return for Game 2.
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Gavin Sheets sitting Thursday afternoon for White Sox

Chicago White Sox outfielder Gavin Sheets is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The White Sox are holding the lefty-hitting Sheets out of the order against the Dodgers' southpaw. Adam Engel is replacing Sheets in right field and hitting eighth.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Reds beat pitcher Lucas Sims in salary arbitration

CINCINNATI (AP) — Pitcher Lucas Sims lost to the Cincinnati Reds in salary arbitration on Thursday and will get $1.2 million instead of his $1.6 million request, leaving clubs with a 7-3 advantage in decisions with five cases remaining. Margaret Brogan, Robert Herzog and Jeanne Vonhof issued the decision,...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Update: Tarik Skubal now expected to start for Detroit following weather delay

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal is expected to start Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Skubal was originally scratched due to concerns over the weather for Tuesday's clash with the Pirates. After the start of the game was pushed back to 9:10 PM, he is once again expected to make his scheduled start. Wily Peralta will not start.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Austin Nola catching for Padres on Tuesday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Nola will catch for right-hander Yu Darvish on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Taijuan Walker and the Mets. Jorge Alfaro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Nola for 6.8...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

J.D. Davis sent to Mets' bench on Tuesday

New York Mets infielder J.D. Davis is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Davis will take a break after Pete Alonso was moved to first base and Nick Plummer was named New York's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 70 batted balls this season, Davis has...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

White Sox take on the Dodgers with series tied 1-1

LINE: Dodgers -123, White Sox +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series. Chicago has gone 12-14 in home games and 26-28 overall. The White Sox are 20-6 in games when they...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Nolan Gorman idle again Tuesday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Tampa Bay Rays. Gorman is out of the lineup for a second straight game. Tommy Edman is starting on second base again and batting leadoff while Edmundo Sosa plays shortstop and hits eighth.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Boston's Rafael Devers batting second on Thursday

Boston Red Sox infielder Rafael Devers is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Devers will start at third base on Thursday and bat second versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Angels. Kevin Plawecki returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Devers for 12.7 FanDuel...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Xander Bogaerts sitting for Boston on Thursday

Boston Red Sox infielder Xander Bogaerts is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Bogaerts will move to the bench on Thursday with Jonathan Arauz starting at shortstop. Arauz will bat ninth versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Angels. numberFire's models project Arauz for...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Maikel Franco sitting for Nationals on Wednesday

Washington Nationals infielder Maikel Franco is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Franco will move to the bench on Wednesday with Ehire Adrianza starting at third base. Adrianza will bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Adrianza for 6.5...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Jonathan Arauz batting ninth for Boston on Thursday

Boston Red Sox infielder Jonathan Arauz is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Arauz will start at shortstop on Thursday and bat ninth versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Angels. Xander Bogaerts moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Arauz for 5.9 FanDuel points...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting Thursday for Athletics

Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Konnor Pilkington and the Cleveland Guardians. Vogt is back on the bench after working as the designated hitter cleanup man on Wednesday. Christian Bethancourt is replacing Vogt at DH and batting fifth while Sean Murphy is at catcher again and hitting cleanup on Thursday.
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Tommy La Stella taking seat Thursday afternoon for St. Louis

San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies. The Giants are holding the lefty-hitting La Stella out of the order versus the Rockies' southpaw. Wilmer Flores is taking over at designated hitter and batting second while Evan Longoria starts on the hot corner and hits third.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz batting ninth on Wednesday

Miami Marlins outfielder Bryan De La Cruz is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals. De La Cruz will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Josiah Gray and Washington. Jesus Sanchez (back) moves to the bench. numberFire's models project De La...
MIAMI, FL

