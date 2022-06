A double-sized house on a double-sized lot is South Carolina’s most expensive home. On the market for $20 million, the majestic mansion on Kiawah Island is a rarity. “There are a limited number of double oceanfront lots on Kiawah Island, and Flyway Drive has the most of them,” explains listing agent Middleton Rutledge, with Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty. “A single oceanfront lot is about 100 feet [of ocean frontage] and about an acre. This double oceanfront lot is 2 acres, and in the middle of it is a 10,500-square-foot house.”

REAL ESTATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO