Settlement in Andrew Brown death announced by officials

'It's about family:' Attorneys say $3 million settlement will help support Andrew Brown's children. Attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr. and Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten announced a $3 million settlement in the federal lawsuit surrounding Brown's 2021 death at a news conference on Tuesday. Reporter: Keenan Willard.
Rocky Mount police investigating shooting death of 33-year-old Maurice Lyons, 33, died from a shooting along Westwood Drive in Rocky Mount on Tuesday night. Police...
Nags Fire Fire Department helps woman in wheelchair get in water. Fire crews in Nags Head are being honored for their kindness after they helped...
Rocky Mount breaks ground on flagship affordable housing project. Rocky Mount held a groundbreaking ceremony for a flagship affordable housing project downtown on Thursday. Reporter:...
After clinching their regionals Monday, both North Carolina and East Carolina will host in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Baseball Championship. On Tuesday, the NCAA released the schedules. The 10-seed Tar Heels will begin its best two-of-three series against Arkansas on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Boshamer Stadium...
