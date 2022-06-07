ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police locate 2 boys taken from San Diego

By Hope Sloop
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO – The two boys who were believed to have been taken from San Diego Tuesday morning have been safely located, officials with the San Diego Police Department said.

Esher and Hendricks Holtwick were reported missing on Tuesday, June 7, and were believed to have been with their mother, Elizabeth Holtwick, who does not have custodial rights, authorities said .

DUI suspect crashes into Gaslamp restaurant’s outdoor dining area

Police did not provide any additional details.

Melissa Nunez
2d ago

They should have said she's a danger. For all we know she was being abused and no one believed her.

Ministry of X
2d ago

Unless she’s a verified physical threat to the boys, it’s no one’s business.

NBC San Diego

Do You Know Who Killed This Sailor at a Party in San Diego?

Investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying the man responsible for the 2019 murder of a member of the U.S. Navy. San Diego police officers found 19-year-old Lamontee Stevenson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a residence in the 2700 block of Marcy Avenue in Logan Heights around 12:50 a.m. on Aug. 17, 2019.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

San Marcos ups police presence at daycares following vague online threat

An online threat vaguely directed at a "daycare in San Marcos" caused several cities around the nation to go on high alert Wednesday morning.The threat was first reported to San Marcos Police Department in Texas, on a submitted Crime Stoppers tip which detailed a threat of violence had been made at a "daycare in San Marcos."According to police, the threat was made via an online chatroom of an undisclosed gaming platform. As a result, three cities -- all sharing the same name -- took preventative steps to protect their communities. The Texas area police department alerted both San Marcos in California and San Marco in Florida. Investigators were able to locate a lead, and working with partnering agencies including the FBI, are hoping to identify the source of the threat. San Diego County Sheriff's Department indicated that "in looking at the calls for service, the Sheriff's Department has been conducting extra patrols at the daycare facilities this morning."They urged the community to remain vigilant, and if they see something, to say something.
SAN MARCOS, CA
Times of San Diego

NCTD Sprinter Train Hits, Kills Pedestrian in Vista

A North County Transit District Sprinter commuter train fatally struck a pedestrian Thursday in Vista. The rail fatality near the intersection of Main Street and South Santa Fe Avenue happened shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to Deputy Tyler Eikermann of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit. The...
VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Police Arrest Man on Assault Charges in Spring Valley

Police arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly stabbing another man in the arm in the unincorporated Spring Valley community of San Diego, authorities said Wednesday. Deputies from the Rancho San Diego Station of the San Diego County Department were called at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday to 9914 Campo Road regarding a man being stabbed and the suspect running away from the scene, said Sgt. James McCurty.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

