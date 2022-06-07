Police locate 2 boys taken from San Diego

SAN DIEGO – The two boys who were believed to have been taken from San Diego Tuesday morning have been safely located, officials with the San Diego Police Department said.

Esher and Hendricks Holtwick were reported missing on Tuesday, June 7, and were believed to have been with their mother, Elizabeth Holtwick, who does not have custodial rights, authorities said .

Police did not provide any additional details.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.