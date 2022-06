SANTA CLARA — It looks like the gang is back together at 49ers team headquarters. A source confirms to NBC Sports Bay Area that Trent Williams and Nick Bosa have reported to the team facility for mandatory minicamp, along with Deebo Samuel. There is no expectation that any of the three mentioned players will be seen on the practicing in team drills, but they will participate in off-field activities.

