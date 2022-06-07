DuPont June 3 Report to Council

Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. There are two community-specific changes that are happening in the 6th District. I mentioned above the Old Parkland School. For those that haven’t followed Facebook, or any of the local media stories, the building stands at the corner of Pacific Ave (SR7) and 121st Street in Parkland. It is on the Historic Registry for Pierce County, and it is privately owned by Pacific Lutheran University. Recently, the community was made aware of a proposed demolition of the school to build two apartment complexes. Many in the community reached out to me to understand what happened.

LAKEWOOD, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO