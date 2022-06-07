ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dupont, WA

DuPont June 3 Report to Council

Cover picture for the articleRead the DuPont Mayor’s June 3 report to the City Council...

thejoltnews.com

Olympia Site Plan hears 60-townhome project proposal

Olympia Site Plan Committee yesterday heard Olympic Capital Growth's proposal to build 60 townhomes on a five-acre parcel near North Thurston High School, just west of Sleater-Kinney Road NE. According to Architect Josh Gobel, of Studio 360 Architects, Olympic Capital also owns Bayan Trails project, a retirement and townhouse project...
OLYMPIA, WA
The Suburban Times

Public feedback period available for proposed free youth fares

Sound Transit announcement. Sound Transit has launched a public engagement period for a proposed policy change to implement free fares for passengers 18 years of age and younger. The Sound Transit Board is expected to consider an action in July to make fares free for youth, with the agency’s goal of implanting the change by September 1, 2022, before the start of the school year.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Change can be hard

Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. There are two community-specific changes that are happening in the 6th District. I mentioned above the Old Parkland School. For those that haven’t followed Facebook, or any of the local media stories, the building stands at the corner of Pacific Ave (SR7) and 121st Street in Parkland. It is on the Historic Registry for Pierce County, and it is privately owned by Pacific Lutheran University. Recently, the community was made aware of a proposed demolition of the school to build two apartment complexes. Many in the community reached out to me to understand what happened.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KING-5

New state rule could cost Washington coffee stands thousands, business owner warns

STANWOOD, Wash. — A quiet change to the Washington Administrative Code has coffee stand owners across the state foaming. The state's administrative code now requires coffee and food stand operators to have "permanent plumbing" in their mobile businesses, including toilets. One Snohomish County coffee stand owner is now worried countless stands could close if the rule doesn't change.
STANWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Historic Fort Steilacoom Museum open this summer

Historic Fort Steilacoom announcement. Come see us! Historic Fort Steilacoom museum in the city of Lakewood will be open on the first and third Sundays of the month during summer. Whether you’re one person or you bring an entire family, you can learn about daily life in the 1850’s.
STEILACOOM, WA
q13fox.com

Notice: Letters being sent to King County voters asking for signatures are not junk mail

Notice: Those King County Elections mailers asking for a signature update are not junk mail. Some registered voters in King County are receiving a letter from the Elections Office with a magenta envelope looking very similar to an envelope containing a ballot, but it’s not a ballot-- it’s an attempt to update a voters signature on file but some voters have been calling the election’s office asking if the request is legit.
KING COUNTY, WA
starvedrock.media

Tim Eyman court victory sets back five capital gains tax initiatives

(The Center Square) – Anti-tax activist Tim Eyman’s legal maneuvering has succeeded in delaying efforts – including printing up petitions and gathering signatures – regarding five ballot initiatives that would make changes to Washington state’s code governing capital gains taxes. Thurston County Superior Court Judge...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

INVITATION: To A Community Unity Gathering

Submitted by JMarie Johnson-Kola & Puyallup Community Foundation. On Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Pioneer Park in Downtown Puyallup. We are excited to announce this excellent opportunity for our community to come together for the well-being of all of us! Come meet someone new, share your story, hear their story, realize we are in this together, and we need one another!
PUYALLUP, WA
The Suburban Times

Letter: The least accountable government in the county

Submitted by Walter Neary. I had the pleasure of being quoted recently in a story by The News Tribune related to the main branch of the Lakewood library. There are clearly a lot of people who want to save the current library building. In order to understand how to move the Pierce County Library System, we need to understand that the Pierce County Library System is the least accountable taxing authority and government in this area.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood Recognized for Excellence in Financial Reporting

City of Lakewood announcement. The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the City of Lakewood for its Fiscal Year 2020 annual comprehensive financial report. The report was judged by an impartial panel, demonstrating...
LAKEWOOD, WA

