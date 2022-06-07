DuPont June 3 Report to Council

Olympia Site Plan Committee yesterday heard Olympic Capital Growth's proposal to build 60 townhomes on a five-acre parcel near North Thurston High School, just west of Sleater-Kinney Road NE. According to Architect Josh Gobel, of Studio 360 Architects, Olympic Capital also owns Bayan Trails project, a retirement and townhouse project...
Sound Transit announcement. Sound Transit has launched a public engagement period for a proposed policy change to implement free fares for passengers 18 years of age and younger. The Sound Transit Board is expected to consider an action in July to make fares free for youth, with the agency’s goal of implanting the change by September 1, 2022, before the start of the school year.
King County voters are likely to vote on a property tax increase this fall to help fund the region's land conservation. If approved by voters, property taxes would increase by about $30 per year for the owner of an $820,000 home. The proposal just passed through the King County Council's...
Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. There are two community-specific changes that are happening in the 6th District. I mentioned above the Old Parkland School. For those that haven’t followed Facebook, or any of the local media stories, the building stands at the corner of Pacific Ave (SR7) and 121st Street in Parkland. It is on the Historic Registry for Pierce County, and it is privately owned by Pacific Lutheran University. Recently, the community was made aware of a proposed demolition of the school to build two apartment complexes. Many in the community reached out to me to understand what happened.
STANWOOD, Wash. — A quiet change to the Washington Administrative Code has coffee stand owners across the state foaming. The state's administrative code now requires coffee and food stand operators to have "permanent plumbing" in their mobile businesses, including toilets. One Snohomish County coffee stand owner is now worried countless stands could close if the rule doesn't change.
A lawsuit that looks to prevent Washington’s ban on the sale and manufacture of large-capacity magazines from taking effect has been filed against Grays Harbor Sheriff Rick Scott, Grays Harbor Superior Court Judge Katie Svoboda, Attorney General Bob Ferguson, and others. The lawsuit by Gabriella Sullivan, Rainier Arms, LLC,...
SEATTLE — A new King County proposal would create a program that allows anyone with unwanted firearms or ammunition to turn those items in to any King County Sheriff’s Office precinct or a storefront operated by the agency. The gun buyback program would be permanent and an attempt...
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. After many weeks of increases, we saw little change in COVID-19 outbreaks at businesses and care facilities this week. This matches other trends we’re seeing. Yesterday we reported our first weekly case rate drop since March. Preliminary data shows our 7-day case rate plateaued...
The Washington State Supreme Court has issued a ruling that has the potential to redefine warrantless interrogations and seizures, a protocol police refer to as “Terry stops.”. Thursday’s ruling concludes that “we [the Court] formally recognize what has always been true: in interactions with law enforcement, race and ethnicity...
Historic Fort Steilacoom announcement. Come see us! Historic Fort Steilacoom museum in the city of Lakewood will be open on the first and third Sundays of the month during summer. Whether you’re one person or you bring an entire family, you can learn about daily life in the 1850’s.
Notice: Those King County Elections mailers asking for a signature update are not junk mail. Some registered voters in King County are receiving a letter from the Elections Office with a magenta envelope looking very similar to an envelope containing a ballot, but it’s not a ballot-- it’s an attempt to update a voters signature on file but some voters have been calling the election’s office asking if the request is legit.
(The Center Square) – Anti-tax activist Tim Eyman’s legal maneuvering has succeeded in delaying efforts – including printing up petitions and gathering signatures – regarding five ballot initiatives that would make changes to Washington state’s code governing capital gains taxes. Thurston County Superior Court Judge...
Aberdeen officials say that the construction of a roundabout at Market and F Streets is ahead of schedule, but will need additional closures. In a statement from the city, they say that the project is moving along faster than anticipated since construction began. Fuller Way as well as North and...
KING COUNTY, Wash. - King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn introduced legislation on Thursday, requesting the county to develop new guidelines following a recent surge in drivers refusing to stop for law enforcement. According to Dunn, King County saw a massive increase in suspects eluding police after State House Bill 1054...
Submitted by JMarie Johnson-Kola & Puyallup Community Foundation. On Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Pioneer Park in Downtown Puyallup. We are excited to announce this excellent opportunity for our community to come together for the well-being of all of us! Come meet someone new, share your story, hear their story, realize we are in this together, and we need one another!
The state Attorney General's office has filed a bar complaint against a Sequim lawyer who has filed a raft of lawsuits making baseless claims of widespread voter fraud in Washington. The complaint to the Office of Disciplinary Counsel takes aim at attorney Virginia Shogren for a lawsuit against Gov. Jay...
Submitted by Walter Neary. I had the pleasure of being quoted recently in a story by The News Tribune related to the main branch of the Lakewood library. There are clearly a lot of people who want to save the current library building. In order to understand how to move the Pierce County Library System, we need to understand that the Pierce County Library System is the least accountable taxing authority and government in this area.
City of Lakewood announcement. The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the City of Lakewood for its Fiscal Year 2020 annual comprehensive financial report. The report was judged by an impartial panel, demonstrating...
With his first guaranteed basic income check, Geno Rosario purchased a cartload full of groceries. As the end of the month crept closer, there was no dread setting in, Rosario didn’t need to worry about stretching his paycheck until the next one came. The $500 monthly stipend filled in the gap.
Western Washington has three urban forest sites included in the largest urban forest carbon credit purchase in U.S. history. What does that mean for the forests and for the environment?. Today, we’re heading to Issaquah and Sammamish. That's where, right at this moment, trees are busy absorbing carbon dioxide from...
