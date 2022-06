Circumstances surrounding Cam Newton's ill-fated one-year stint with the New England Patriots were far from ideal. Newton joined the Patriots during the summer of 2020, a year in which any semblance of a normal offseason training program was ravaged by the initial outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Between that, a shoulder injury and limited him to only two games with the Carolina Panthers in 2019 and the fact that he was replacing Tom Brady, the odds were never truly in Newton's favor for much success in Foxboro.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO