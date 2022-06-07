Boomer has no sympathy for Justin Bieber concert's conflict with potential Rangers game seven

If the Rangers and Lightning need a game seven to settle their Eastern Conference Final series, a Justin Bieber concert scheduled for the same date as game seven would have to be pushed back a day.

Gio feels for the Bieber fanatics that would have to shuffle their schedule or potentially run into a scheduling conflict.

“That’s just tragic for the Beliebers that are out there,” Gio said during Tuesday’s show. “You gotta leave those open dates just in case the Rangers go on a run…that’s a terrible job.”

Boomer had no such sympathy for those Beliebers.

“Why is that tragic?” Boomer said. “It’s the Rangers’ home. Forget it. It’s over. You’re over. You’re out.”

Bieber, a big hockey fan, actually won’t be out of MSG if the series goes the distance. He already has a concert scheduled at the World’s Most Famous Arena for June 13, the night before game seven would be played, and the second part of his concert doubleheader would happen the night after.

Boomer doesn’t like that at all.

“When these concerts come in, they ruin the ice,” Boomer said. “The last I thing I want is have a Bieber concert the night before and have the ice all torn up because of it.

“It’s the Rangers’ home. Enough already with the nonsense.”

