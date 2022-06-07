ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boomer has no sympathy for Justin Bieber concert's conflict with potential Rangers game seven

By Ryan Chichester, Boomer Gio
 2 days ago

If the Rangers and Lightning need a game seven to settle their Eastern Conference Final series, a Justin Bieber concert scheduled for the same date as game seven would have to be pushed back a day.

Gio feels for the Bieber fanatics that would have to shuffle their schedule or potentially run into a scheduling conflict.

“That’s just tragic for the Beliebers that are out there,” Gio said during Tuesday’s show. “You gotta leave those open dates just in case the Rangers go on a run…that’s a terrible job.”

Boomer had no such sympathy for those Beliebers.

“Why is that tragic?” Boomer said. “It’s the Rangers’ home. Forget it. It’s over. You’re over. You’re out.”

Bieber, a big hockey fan, actually won’t be out of MSG if the series goes the distance. He already has a concert scheduled at the World’s Most Famous Arena for June 13, the night before game seven would be played, and the second part of his concert doubleheader would happen the night after.

Boomer doesn’t like that at all.

“When these concerts come in, they ruin the ice,” Boomer said. “The last I thing I want is have a Bieber concert the night before and have the ice all torn up because of it.

“It’s the Rangers’ home. Enough already with the nonsense.”

The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Yankees Announcer's Decision

Longtime New York Yankees radio announcer John Sterling will cut down his travelling schedule during the second half of the season. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Sterling will skip about 25-30 road games. Although he once called 5,058 consecutive Yankees games for WFAN, the 84-year-old said he needs some extra rest.
Financial World

Don Sweeney: That is the reason Bruce Cassidy was fired

Don Sweeney decided to fire Bruce Cassidy, who spent 6 years at Boston Bruins. Sweeney explained his decision and why he decided it was best for Cassidy to leave the bench. “I felt that both the message and how it was being delivered and maybe more importantly, maybe how it was being received — young and old (wasn’t getting through),” Sweeney said for nesn.
The Associated Press

Giants cancel practice on final day of mandatory minicamp

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants canceled practice after holding a team meeting on Thursday, wrapping up a mandatory three-day minicamp. The team said it was holding an organizational function instead of a practice. That means the next time the Giants and coach Brian Daboll will get together on the field will be July 26, when the team reports for the start of training camp.
