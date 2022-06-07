ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Downtown Valdosta to host Makers Market

valdostatoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALDOSTA – On Saturday, June 11, Downtown Valdosta will host the Makers Market at the Historic Courthouse...

valdostatoday.com

WALB 10

Inflation affecting South Ga. restaurants

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Ella’s Top Coral has been a staple in the Valdosta area for over 40 years. They say the increase in food and supplies has caused them to make some changes within their restaurant. Their core values run on great food and great service. They were...
VALDOSTA, GA
southgatv.com

Albany’s Thrush Aircraft spreads its wings

ALBANY, GA – Thrush Aircraft, LLC, a leading aerial application aircraft manufacturing company, recently announced it has launched four certification programs for two engine and airframe configurations. These programs will combine their best 500- gallon airframe with additional engine options from Pratt and Whitney (PT6-34AG and PT6- 140AG) to create their new 510P2 and 510P2+ aircraft. Both engines are integrated with single and dual cockpit versions of the airframe, historically used for their 510G model.
ALBANY, GA
valdostatoday.com

VLPRA hosts states largest fireworks show

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority is hosting the annual Fireworks Spectacular on Independence Day. Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority is hosting South Georgia’s largest fireworks show on Independence Day. VLPRA’s annual Fireworks Spectacular will be held on Monday, July 4th at nightfall (starting...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Knobby Knees festival will make a racket in downtown Albany on Saturday

ALBANY — Good music, good food and beverages, and a good cause should make for a good time on Saturday for the fourth annual Knobby Knees festival at the Flint River. The festival has been around for seven years, but had different names prior to 2019, the year after the Flint Riverkeeper’s fundraiser moved downtown from the banks of the Muckalee Creek.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Grant money used in purchase of historic plaques

THOMASVILLE — A grant from the Williams Family Foundation was implemented this week through the purchase and installation of 24 historic plaques in the 200 block of West Jackson St. This project completion caps off the city of Thomasville’s final phase to commemorate the history of the district.
THOMASVILLE, GA
valdostatoday.com

Moody squadron to host auto show

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – The Moody AFB 74th Fighter Squadron will host a car, truck, and motorcycle show for Airmen to meet with similar interests. The 74th Fighter Squadron is scheduled to host a car, truck, and motorcycle show from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., June 11, 2022, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Thomasville, a shopper’s dream-come-true!

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Take a trip to Downtown Thomasville!. It is a shopper’s dream come true with dozens of boutiques, specialty stores and some of the best restaurants around you will be sure to make a full day out of your visit. To find out more visit: https://bit.ly/3aDVvJq.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Damaging fungus takes control of South GA crops

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia corn farmers are acting quickly as damaging fungus continues to spread. If fungicides aren’t applied quickly to plants, it could spell trouble for farmers. That’s why Bob Kemerait, a Plant Pathologist at the University of Georgia, wants all corn farmers to check their...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
ecbpublishing.com

Upcoming Watermelon Festival Events

Get your tickets now for the 2022 Watermelon Festival Kick-off Dinner. It's happening on Friday, June 10 at 5 p.m. at the Monticello Opera House (MOH - 185 W. Washington St.). The evening begins with an awards ceremony for winners of the pageants, baby photo contest and program cover art contest. A delicious barbecue dinner, provided by North Florida Abstract & Title (NFAT), will be served at 5:30 p.m. Desserts are being provided by Big Bend Hospice. Joining NFAT staff as servers will be Monticello-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce Board Members. Tickets of $10 for adults and $5 for those under age 12 can be obtained by scanning the code in the photo with this article, visiting www.monticellowatermelonfestival.com or calling the Chamber at (850) 997-5552.
MONTICELLO, FL
valdostatoday.com

VSU summit provides resources to rural communities

VALDOSTA – VSU’s Rural Development Institute will meet with local leaders in a summit to provide rural communities with development resources. The Rural Development Institute is an extension of Valdosta State University’s Center for South Georgia Regional Impact, where economic and community development professionals and local leaders will meet to participate in an inaugural Summit June 7-9 at the University. Members of the Retail Strategies team are proud to be a part of the event, presenting a session titled, “Retail as a Catalyst for Economic Development.” The program will prepare Georgia’s rural communities to sustain and grow their economies.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Wild Adventures welcomes Tamela Mann in concert

VALDOSTA – Multiple award winning singer/songwriter Tamela Mann will perform in the 2022 All-Star Concert Series at Wild Adventures. Wild Adventures Theme Park welcomes multiple award winning singer, songwriter, actress, producer and businesswoman Tamela Mann to perform in the 2022 All-Star Concert Series on Saturday, June 11. The concert begins at 8:00 PM and is included in Season Passholder admission or just $10 for General Admission guests.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Allen Dale Armstrong

Allen Dale Armstrong was born May 25, 1939 and went to be with the Lord on June 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife Mary (Wisenbaker) Armstrong; his son and daughter-in-law, Dale & Vivian Armstrong (Brentwood, TN); daughter, Mary Michelle (Missy) Armstrong (Valdosta); son, Gary Allen Armstrong (Dasher); grandson, Dowling Kirk & Olivia Armstrong (Springhill, TN); grandson, Dawson Allen & Sam Armstrong (Jacksonville, FL); grandson, Davis Endsley Armstrong (Brentwood, TN); and granddaughter, Maryalice Dawn & Reed Smith (Nashville, TN). He is also survived by his brothers, Charles Ray & Diane Armstrong(Destin, FL), Berney & Lila Armstrong (Valdosta),Don and Betty Armstrong (Lake City, FL); and sister Alice Fay & Kurt Rodenberg (Ocala, FL); he was loved by numerous nieces, nephews, and sister-in-law, Anita Armstrong Scott. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Lois Armstrong of (Ida, LA); brother, Michael Armstrong (Dasher); son, Kirk Vernon Armstrong and daughter, Dawn Armstrong.
VALDOSTA, GA
Albany Herald

Ousted Lee Commissioner Rick Muggridge enjoys being 'citizen'

LEESBURG — Asked about a possible return to politics, about running again for the seat on the Lee County Commission that he’s held for the past 14 years, Rick Muggridge said that’s something he’s not considering. But, Muggridge adds quickly, “I never say never.”. A...
LEE COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

VFD receives state license to assist in medical care

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department received licensing from the state to assist in medical care enhancing community aid. The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) recently received an EMS Agency License from the Georgia Department of Public Health, Office of EMS, and Trauma as a Licensed Medical First Responder Agency. The Valdosta Fire Department has provided aid to patients through a partnership with South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) for many years and has always strived to improve care and services. With the increase in medical calls over the past several years nationwide, this license will further enhance the assistance, and medical care VFD will be able to provide to our community.
VALDOSTA, GA

