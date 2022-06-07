Downtown Valdosta to host Makers Market

Get your tickets now for the 2022 Watermelon Festival Kick-off Dinner. It's happening on Friday, June 10 at 5 p.m. at the Monticello Opera House (MOH - 185 W. Washington St.). The evening begins with an awards ceremony for winners of the pageants, baby photo contest and program cover art contest. A delicious barbecue dinner, provided by North Florida Abstract & Title (NFAT), will be served at 5:30 p.m. Desserts are being provided by Big Bend Hospice. Joining NFAT staff as servers will be Monticello-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce Board Members. Tickets of $10 for adults and $5 for those under age 12 can be obtained by scanning the code in the photo with this article, visiting www.monticellowatermelonfestival.com or calling the Chamber at (850) 997-5552.

