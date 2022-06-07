ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

Seneca Falls

 2 days ago

Seneca Falls congressional candidate forum to host Steven Holden and Max Della Pia this Sunday. Voters will have the opportunity to speak with and ask questions to Democrats Steven Holden and Max Della Pia about issues including healthcare, climate change, jobs, inflation, gun...

FingerLakes1.com

National Votes for Women historical markers will be dedicated Friday in Auburn

Two historical markers will be unveiled in downtown Auburn Friday. They’re part of the National Votes for Women Historical Trail sponsored by the National Collaborative for Women’s History Sites. The two markers to be dedicated in Auburn join a program of historic markers for about 250 women’s suffrage sites across the country. This program was funded by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation and the federal Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission. Info: https://ncwhs.org/votes-for-women-trail/
AUBURN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

41st Annual Canandaigua Lake Trout Derby winners

The 41st Annual Canandaigua Lake Trout Derby was held on Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5h. The winning fish this year was a 12.86 lb. lake trout caught by Jerry Perrin of Clifton Springs. This is a classic event for local fisherman, but it’s also a significant fundraiser for Camp Good Days & Special Times, Mercy Flight Central, and Naples Hospeace House. This year, each charity was presented with a check for $4,000. Since its inception, the Canandaigua Lake Trout Derby has raised more than $252,000 for local charities.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Penn Yan woman drives with suspended license

Police say a Penn Yan woman was ticketed following a traffic stop in the village. According to a new release, the Penn Yan Police Department cited Brittany S. Jensen, 29, of Penn Yan for aggravated unlicensed operation. Jensen was observed operating a motor vehicle on Main Street while having a...
PENN YAN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Rochester man skips court in Williamson

Police say a Rochester man was taken into custody on a bench warrant. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel M. Desano, 22, of Rochester for failure to appear in court. The charges stem from a traffic stop in Wayne County that occurred in...
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FLX MUSIC 247: Todd Rundgren at Point of the Bluff, Lakeshore Winery Jazz (podcast)

It’s a loaded weekend of music in the Finger Lakes and Janelle Bradshaw has you covered in FLX Music 247. Geneva Music Fest wraps up this weekend, and Lakeshore Winery will have jazz to benefit the Seneca Falls Performing Arts Center. Treleaven has a party and Penn Yan hosts the Keuka Arts Festival. Trumansburg has one of the most unique events with Porch Fest. The Forty Thieves is playing at Climbing Bines on Friday and Todd Rundgren with a Beatles Tribute will be at Point of the Bluff on Sunday. Scale House and Captain Jack’s have live music on Saturday and Sunday. REV Musical Theater opens this weekend in Auburn. The Ovid Strawberry Fest and Farmer’s Market are set to get their summer season started shortly. Janelle gets us ready for the Ithaca Reggae Fest next weekend. Janelle’s Artist of the Week is Anston Stills. Anston is a bass player with a love of blues and bluegrass that gets people moving.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Callyn Pyhtila appointed AVP, Branch Manager of Tompkins’ Main Office

Tompkins Community Bank announced Callyn Pyhtila has assumed the role of AVP, Branch Manager of its Main Office Branch in Ithaca. Pyhtila, who formerly managed the West End location, brings 11 years of experience to her new role and will be focused on fostering existing commercial relationships, seeking new business development opportunities, as well as supporting and developing the branch team.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Verbal altercation leads to arrest in Seneca Falls

A Seneca Falls woman was arrested following report of an altercation. According to a news release, the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Sara L. Smith, 33, for harassment. The arrest stems from a dispute where Smith engaged in a verbal altercation and threatened the victim with physical harm. Smith will...
SENECA FALLS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Sustainable Tompkins announces name change, expands services across region as Sustainable Finger Lakes

Sustainable Tompkins was launched 18 years ago by a small team of local environmental and social justice activists. Weaving together knowledge, networks, and energy, they helped the Ithaca area community discover and adopt more sustainable patterns of living and working. Through workshops, master classes, monthly potlucks, energy fairs, study circles, Earth Day rallies and multi-day regional conferences, Sustainable Tompkins helped people understand the need to redesign our economic and cultural systems and build in much more resiliency and shared security for the years ahead. Along the way, they helped launch the Green Resource Hub and its Sustainable Enterprise Network, gave out over $85,000 in Neighborhood Mini-Grants to 215 citizen-based initiatives and created the Finger Lakes Climate Fund — perhaps the oldest U.S. local carbon offset program — providing over $130,000 in grants to 77 lower-income families for clean energy improvements to their homes.
ITHACA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Steuben County proposes a downsize in legislative districts from 13 to 11

The Steuben County Legislature met on Monday, May 30 to talk about redistricting laws after legislators endorsed downsizing from 13 to 11 county districts. If voters approve of the pending changes, this will be the most significant change in redistricting laws since 1984, when voters approved a change from a 34-member Board of Supervisors to a 17-member county Legislature.
FingerLakes1.com

INSIDE THE FLX: Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck on a unified approach to gun violence and school safety (podcast)

Our monthly visit with Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck focuses on the recent shooting incidents in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, and the lessons we can take from them. He says gun control alone is not the answer, without looking at the mental health issues behind shooting incidents. The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Department continues working with mental health agencies throughout the county to develop a mobile crisis response team, designed to de-escalate situations before a full law enforcement response is needed. The Sheriff says he fears the package of gun control bills recently signed by Governor Kathy Hochul will tie up law enforcement resources, forcing his agency to do things that will not necessarily be helpful.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

RTMA secures over $30,000 in incentive funding for local apprenticeship companies

The Rochester Technology and Manufacturing Association (RTMA) in conjunction with the New York State Manufacturers Alliance Intermediary Partnership (MIAP) has secured more than $30,000 in incentive funding for local manufacturing companies that offer apprenticeships in advanced manufacturing. The RTMA acts as an intermediary on behalf of advanced manufacturing businesses in the greater Rochester and Finger Lakes region to assist them in establishing a New York State Registered Apprenticeship Program.
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

