It’s a loaded weekend of music in the Finger Lakes and Janelle Bradshaw has you covered in FLX Music 247. Geneva Music Fest wraps up this weekend, and Lakeshore Winery will have jazz to benefit the Seneca Falls Performing Arts Center. Treleaven has a party and Penn Yan hosts the Keuka Arts Festival. Trumansburg has one of the most unique events with Porch Fest. The Forty Thieves is playing at Climbing Bines on Friday and Todd Rundgren with a Beatles Tribute will be at Point of the Bluff on Sunday. Scale House and Captain Jack’s have live music on Saturday and Sunday. REV Musical Theater opens this weekend in Auburn. The Ovid Strawberry Fest and Farmer’s Market are set to get their summer season started shortly. Janelle gets us ready for the Ithaca Reggae Fest next weekend. Janelle’s Artist of the Week is Anston Stills. Anston is a bass player with a love of blues and bluegrass that gets people moving.

SENECA FALLS, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO