Man accused of killing retired Wisconsin judge dies

MAUSTON, Wis. — State authorities say the man who allegedly shot and killed a retired Juneau County judge last week has died.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed over the weekend that 56-year-old Douglas K. Uhde shot and killed 68-year-old former Juneau County Circuit Court Judge John Roemer inside Roemer’s home in the Township of New Lisbon early Friday morning.

When law enforcement made their way into Roemer’s home, they found the retired judge dead and Uhde suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities also found a gun at the scene.

Uhde — who officials said was in critical condition from the gunshot — was transported to an area hospital where he was declared legally brain-dead roughly a day after the shooting. His body remained on life support until Tuesday so his organs could be donated.

Roemer was one of several government officials listed by Uhde as potential targets for future attacks. Gov. Tony Evers , Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan , and Senator Mitch McConnell were also on the list, according to law enforcement sources.

DOJ officials said after the incident that Roemer’s death stemmed from a court case or cases.

According to court records , the former judge sentenced Uhde in November 2005 to six years in state prison and nine years of extended supervision on charges of armed burglary with a dangerous weapon in a case that was originally filed in August of 2001. The case began under the eye of a different judge before Roemer took over the case in February 2005.

Investigators said after the shooting that they’re not aware of any evidence that points toward danger for other people, though their investigation is ongoing.

