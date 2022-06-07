ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau County, WI

Man accused of killing retired Wisconsin judge dies

By Logan Rude
 2 days ago

MAUSTON, Wis. — State authorities say the man who allegedly shot and killed a retired Juneau County judge last week has died.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed over the weekend that 56-year-old Douglas K. Uhde shot and killed 68-year-old former Juneau County Circuit Court Judge John Roemer inside Roemer’s home in the Township of New Lisbon early Friday morning.

When law enforcement made their way into Roemer’s home, they found the retired judge dead and Uhde suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities also found a gun at the scene.

Uhde — who officials said was in critical condition from the gunshot — was transported to an area hospital where he was declared legally brain-dead roughly a day after the shooting. His body remained on life support until Tuesday so his organs could be donated.

Roemer was one of several government officials listed by Uhde as potential targets for future attacks. Gov. Tony Evers , Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan , and Senator Mitch McConnell were also on the list, according to law enforcement sources.

DOJ officials said after the incident that Roemer’s death stemmed from a court case or cases.

According to court records , the former judge sentenced Uhde in November 2005 to six years in state prison and nine years of extended supervision on charges of armed burglary with a dangerous weapon in a case that was originally filed in August of 2001. The case began under the eye of a different judge before Roemer took over the case in February 2005.

Investigators said after the shooting that they’re not aware of any evidence that points toward danger for other people, though their investigation is ongoing.

Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse man sentenced to 90 months for meth trafficking

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – A La Crosse man will spend 90 months in prison for meth trafficking convictions. La Crosse Police arrested 36-year-old Corey Stern in August 2020 who had been selling meth, heroin and LSD out of a hotel room, according to the DOJ. Stern remained in custody until November when he was released on a signature bond. June of the following year, police arrested Stern again in a traffic stop. Police discovered a loaded handgun and bags of meth totaling over 176 grams.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

17-year-old wounded in La Crosse shooting faces intentional homicide charges

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – A 17-year-old involved in the May 22 shooting in which 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek was killed faces new charges. Judge Elliott Levine issued an arrest warrant for Jackson Greengrass, who now faces charges of attempted 1st degree intentional homicide, felony murder – battery as a party to a crime, possession of a dangerous weapon under 18 years of age, and intentionally pointing a firearm at a person.
LA CROSSE, WI
nbc15.com

DeForest woman arrested for 5th alleged OWI offense

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 62-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon in DeForest for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence, Wisconsin State Patrol reported. According to officials, this is the woman’s fifth alleged offense. A State Patrol sergeant found the vehicle stopped in the right lane of...
DEFOREST, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Private gun sales avoid detection in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Background checks are not required in Wisconsin if a gun sale is done privately, without the involvement of a federally licensed firearm dealer. This means that many guns can go undetected statewide because they’re sold from neighbor to neighbor or in other ways. “If it’s a private person, for example one neighbor selling a gun to...
LA CROSSE, WI
