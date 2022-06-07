TVLine Items: Girls Vet Joins Bomer Series, Tony Awards Talent and More

Click here to read the full article.

Girls vet Allison Williams is joining Matt Bomer as one of Showtime’s Fellow Travelers , our sister site Variety reports.

The limited series is based on Thomas Mallon’s novel and is described as “an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington,” per Showtime.

Bomer serves as executive producer and stars as Hawkins Fuller, “who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the scenes career in politics. Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements — until he meets Tim Laughlin (casting TBA), a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith.” Williams will play Lucy Smith, the daughter of a prominent U.S. Senator who has known Hawk since they were teenagers.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* CBS’ Tony Awards coverage on Sunday, June 12, will include appearances from Utkarsh Ambudkar, Skylar Astin, Zach Braff, Danielle Brooks, Danny Burstein, Len Cariou, RuPaul Charles, Jessica Chastain, Lilli Cooper, Bryan Cranston, Wilson Cruz, Colman Domingo, Anthony Edwards, Cynthia Erivo, Raúl Esparza, Laurence Fishburne, Andrew Garfield, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony Goldwyn, David Alan Grier, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Hudson, Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson, Samuel L Jackson, Nathan Lane, Telly Leung, Judith Light, Josh Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Patina Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O’Hara, Sarah Paulson, Bernadette Peters, Jeremy Pope, Billy Porter, LaTanya Richardson, Chita Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Phillipa Soo, Sarah Silverman, George Takei, Aaron Tveit, Adrienne Warren, Patrick Wilson and Bowen Yang.

The evening kicks off with The Tony Awards: Act One , hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough, and streaming live only on Paramount+ at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT. The 75th Annual Tony Awards will then air live on CBS at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

* Chloë Sevigny ( The Girl from Plainville, American Horror Story ) has joined Rian Johnson’s upcoming Peacock mystery drama Poker Face , starring Natasha Lyonne, our sister site Deadline reports. No details are currently available about the actress’ role.

* Sandra Oh ( Killing Eve ) and Akwafina ( Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens ) will star in a movie comedy about a brilliant but tightly wound, game show-obsessed young woman (played by Awkwafina) and her estranged, train-wreck of a sister Jenny (Oh), who must work together to help cover their mother’s gambling debts. The 20th Century Studios production will stream on Hulu in 2023.

* The nationally syndicated true crime show iCRIME With Elizabeth Vargas will premiere Monday, Sept. 12.

* Top Gear will return for Season 32 on Thursday, July 14 at 10/9c on BBC America, with AMC+ debuting the premiere one week early on Thursday, July 7. Watch a trailer:

* Hulu has released a new trailer for Prey , its Predator prequel movie releasing Friday, Aug. 5:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?