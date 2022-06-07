ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

‘We’re mad as hell’: Son of Buffalo shooting victim testifies before Congress on domestic terrorism

By Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HKu8A_0g3KgIpl00

WASHINGTON — Garnell Whitfield Jr. described his mother Ruth Whitfield as the heartbeat of his family.

“What I loved most about her was the way she loved her family unconditionally, sacrificing everything for us,” said Whitfield.

His mother was shot and killed in last month’s mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York grocery store.

Ruth Whitfield was 86.

“We’re more than hurt,” said Whitfield about his mother. “We’re angry. We’re mad as hell because this should have never happened.”

Police say the shooting was racially motivated.

The alleged gunman was an 18-year-old white man who targeted a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

“He was radicalized by white supremacists and his anger and hatred were metastasized like a cancer by people with big microphones in high places screaming that Black people were going to take away the jobs and opportunities,” said Whitfield.

Democrats on the committee pointed to the FBI warnings about the growing threat from violent domestic extremism and played a video showing the chants of white supremacists.

“White supremacist violence has swept across America,” said Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL).

Republicans on the committee argued that domestic terrorism has led to violence from both left and right-wing extremists and pointed to anti-police rhetoric and attacks as well.

“One constant of domestic terrorism is that the threat is always shifting, and violence comes from all sides of the political spectrum,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA).

Whitfield urged Congress to act now and to honor his mother and all of the other victims killed by racially motivated attacks.

“My mother’s life mattered and your actions here today will tell us how much it matters to you,” said Whitfield.

Democrats in the Senate recently introduced a bill that would have ramped up how the FBI tracks and analyzes domestic terrorism threats.

Republicans blocked that bill because they argued that it was partisan and unnecessary because laws covering politically motivated violence already exist.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Buffalo, NY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Chuck Grassley
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
104K+
Followers
107K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy