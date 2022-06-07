ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames shooter did not have 'no contact order' with victims

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - A man police say killed two college students outside of a church in Iowa had been charged with harassment just days before, but, did not have a no contact order for either of the victims. Jonathan Whitlatch, 33, did, however, have an active not contact...

