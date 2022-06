On Thursday at approximately 2:56 pm Saginaw Police Officers. responded to the B&H Market located at the intersection of N. Bond and W. Holland Streets. Officers discovered two adult individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the individuals was already deceased upon arrival and the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This incident is being handled by the Michigan State Police.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO