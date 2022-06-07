ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre

By John Bowden
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo , New York.

John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.

Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.

Mr Cornyn has come into prominence in the days since the shooting in Buffalo, as well as a horrific attack in his home state of Texas, after accepting a role as the lead GOP negotiator on the issue of reforms to gun laws as well as efforts to improve security at schools. All eyes are on the evenly-divded 50-50 Senate, where any legislation responding to America’s tragic struggle to stop school shootings and other instances of mass gun violence face a steep uphill battle to passage.

The Texas senator remains a strong opponent of most efforts to restrict ownership of firearms, telling CNN’s Manu Raju on Tuesday: "You're talking about a constitutional right to keep and bear arms – people who are law-abiding citizens are in good mental health and aren't a threat to the public.”

And in remarks on the Senate floor, he declared: “I’m a proud supporter of the Second Amendment. Period,” while seeming to indicate that there would be little Republican agreement on the issues of firearms, which GOP lawmakers continue to oppose virtually any efforts to keep out of the hands of teenagers like the shooters in Buffalo or Uvalde, or even to allow law enforcement to temporarily get firearms out of the hands of individuals who are judged by professionals to be a danger to themselves or others.

Other GOP senators have shown even less interest in taking the matter of America’s gun violence crisis seriously. Ron Johnson, a senator from Wisconsin known for his frequent controversial statements, made a bizarre pivot when asked by HuffPost’s Arthur Delaney about a potential waiting period for under-21 gun buyers: “Before we pass anything new, let’s enforce the laws we already have. Let’s start with Hunter Biden.”

The rise of white supremacist violence in the US and elsewhere has long concerned law enforcement authorities at the federal and international levels, as well as groups that work to fight racism. In January, the Justice Department announced the formation of a special unit dedicated to combatting domestic extremism, which includes such groups and ideas.

"We have seen a growing threat from those who are motivated by racial animus, as well as those who ascribe to extremist anti-government and anti-authority ideologies," assistant attorney general Matthew Olsen said in a news release in January.

Comments / 1038

DFWM
2d ago

Republicans are cultists they are not independent thinking patriots. They get their marching orders from trump and that's the direction they go in no matter the facts or circumstances. They serve no useful purpose in our government.

Reply(84)
315
Baconator
2d ago

everytime I see any congressman they are phones while in session, including state of union address. They do it all the time...all of them.

Reply(48)
143
AP_001486.f494f393fc9b4a2481ccfa48e4dce582.1619
2d ago

Vote blue no matter who. The only way to fix this country is to get rid of the obstructionists in Congress. Nothing changes if nothing changes.

Reply(92)
187
The Independent

Here are the five House Republicans who broke ranks and voted for gun control

Five Republicans joined almost every Democrat in the House of Representatives to pass legislation that would prevent people who pose a danger to themselves or others from obtaining a firearm. The House voted on Wednesday for the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, which would set up a procedure to allow for federal courts to issue extreme risk protection orders, which prevent people who pose a threat either to themselves or to other people from obtaining a firearm. Family members or law enforcement officers would be allowed to petition for a such an order. Many states have so-called “red-flag...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Lauren Boebert’s former employees say she’s a “monster” and her business record is a “sham”

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Not unlike Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado is a far-right MAGA Republican who has gone out of her way to court controversy since being sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives in January 2021. The 35-year-old Boebert, a QAnon supporter and conspiracy theorist, is running on a pseudo-populist platform in her 2022 reelection campaign. But journalist Abigail Weinberg, in an article published by Mother Jones on May 12, demonstrates that Boebert's image as a "straight-talking small-town business owner" is a sham.
RIFLE, CO
The Independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy