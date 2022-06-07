ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalism

'Bewitched' statue in Salem vandalized with red paint

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mX54l_0g3KeyXL00

In the wiggle of a nose, a man covered the “Bewitched” statue in Salem , Massachusetts with red paint, police said.

Witnesses called police at about 5 p.m. Monday to report someone spray painting the bronze statue, Capt. John Burke said Tuesday. The statue depicts actor Elizabeth Montgomery — as lead character Samantha Stephens in the 1960s sitcom — sitting on a broomstick in front of a crescent moon.

An officer in the area spotted a man fitting witness descriptions of the vandal and after a brief chase arrested a 32-year-old city resident on charges of defacing property, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, Burke said.

His motivation remains unclear.

“In between meetings, was disappointed to hear the Bewitched Samantha statute downtown was vandalized,” Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll tweeted Monday night. “I’m grateful to (Salem police) for their quick work apprehending the individual responsible. We’ll work to get the statue cleaned, as fast as a twitch of Samantha’s nose.”

Red paint on the upper half of the statue has already been cleaned off, Burke said.

The statue was erected in the city famous for the 1692 witch trials in 2005, despite protests from some who said it trivializes the tragedy of the trials.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tributes pour in for three factory workers killed by colleague in Maryland mass shooting

Tributes have poured in for the three factory workers who were shot and killed by a coworker at a Maryland manufacturing facility in the latest mass shooting to rock an American community.Mark Alan Frey, 50, Charles Edward Minnick Jr, 31, and Joshua Robert Wallace, 30, died in the attack at the Columbia Machine in Smithsburg on Thursday afternoon. A fourth victim – another employee at the plant identified as 42-year-old Brandon Chase Michael – was also critically injured and a trooper was shot in the shoulder, but has since been treated and released from hospital.Wallace had only been working...
SMITHSBURG, MD
The Independent

The Independent

692K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy