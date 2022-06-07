ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Entertainment: Corden Replacement, 'Maverick' Lawsuit & Scream 6 Salary Dispute

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kCnjJ_0g3Keiex00

Catching you up on today’s entertainment headlines with CBS in the works to replace James Corden on the "The Late Late Show," "Top Gun: Maverick" facing a copyright lawsuit, Neve Campbell not returning to "Scream 6" over a disagreement about her salary, and more.

