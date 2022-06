Tiger Woods, citing his body’s need “to get stronger,” announced Tuesday that he will not play in next week’s U.S. Open at Brookline, Mass. “I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the US Open as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf,” Woods wrote on Twitter. “I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at the JP Pro Am and at The Open next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon!”

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO