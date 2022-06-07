Mennonite church shifts stance on LGBT inclusion

(WHTM) — One of the largest Mennonite denominations in the country is making one thing clear: the LGBT community is welcome.

The Mennonite Church USA has over 60,000 members with diverse identities. It has long wrestled with the question of gay and lesbian membership, but now, the church seems to be taking a step toward inclusion.

“The church moves as society moves in some sense, and I think the young people who are part of the church are asking for something different,” said Glen Guyton, executive director of Mennonite Church USA.

They are asking for LGBT inclusion. Delegates from around the country gathered in Missouri and overwhelmingly voted in favor of their request.

“We’ve had a number of our more theologically conservative groups leave, and so our denomination is shifting. The demographics have shifted,” Guyton said.

Among the changes, pastors will be allowed to perform same-sex marriages, and the denomination has committed to forming an LGBT constituency group.

Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today !

Its executive director says this is what the church embodies. “Following Jesus, witnessing to God’s peace, and helping people to experience the transformation of the Holy Spirit — as far as I’m concerned, that’s open to anyone,” Guyton said.

The Mennonite church also apologized for harm caused by its past policies.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.