ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Mennonite church shifts stance on LGBT inclusion

By Avery Van Etten, Bryan Munoz
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oGb7u_0g3KdbW500

(WHTM) — One of the largest Mennonite denominations in the country is making one thing clear: the LGBT community is welcome.

The Mennonite Church USA has over 60,000 members with diverse identities. It has long wrestled with the question of gay and lesbian membership, but now, the church seems to be taking a step toward inclusion.

“The church moves as society moves in some sense, and I think the young people who are part of the church are asking for something different,” said Glen Guyton, executive director of Mennonite Church USA.

Lancaster Pride Festival, events return for Pride Month

They are asking for LGBT inclusion. Delegates from around the country gathered in Missouri and overwhelmingly voted in favor of their request.

“We’ve had a number of our more theologically conservative groups leave, and so our denomination is shifting. The demographics have shifted,” Guyton said.

Among the changes, pastors will be allowed to perform same-sex marriages, and the denomination has committed to forming an LGBT constituency group.

Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today !

Its executive director says this is what the church embodies. “Following Jesus, witnessing to God’s peace, and helping people to experience the transformation of the Holy Spirit — as far as I’m concerned, that’s open to anyone,” Guyton said.

The Mennonite church also apologized for harm caused by its past policies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 35

Sydney Sheppard
2d ago

not good..they were stead fast with their beliefs..I'm surprised their bishop allowed it!! enemy of God for sure!!!!!

Reply(7)
13
dan
2d ago

Friend of the world? You’re an enemy of God. James 4:4.

Reply(3)
18
Harold Baker
2d ago

Preach the Bible and stop conforming to the world views

Reply
12
Related
wdac.com

Martin/Aument Propose Bill To Empower PA Families In Education

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Sens. Scott Martin and Ryan Aument plan to introduce a bill to address discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in PA schools. It’s in response to concerns both senators have received from parents that age-inappropriate conversations about these sensitive topics are occurring prematurely and without parental knowledge. The senators published a webpage to answer questions about the bill’s language and dispel any myths or misunderstandings about its intent. According to the webpage and the cosponsor memo for the proposal, the measure prohibits classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, consistent with the timeline for when the existing academic standards on general sex education begins in sixth grade. It would require adherence to existing state standards of age-appropriate content for any discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation that occur in grades 6-12. It would also prohibit a school from withholding information from parents in accordance with existing state and federal laws and increase transparency by requiring public schools to develop a policy for notifying parents when there is a change to a student’s services or monitoring. The bill also protects LGBTQ students by providing critical exemptions if it can be reasonably demonstrated that parental notification would result in abuse or abandonment of a minor.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon NAACP branch will host second annual Juneteenth celebration

A Juneteenth/Freedom Day celebration will be held on Saturday, June 18, at Lebanon’s South Hills Park, 1100 South Lincoln Ave., hosted by the Lebanon County branch of the NAACP. The branch received national recognition last fall to become an active and independent branch of the largest and most prominent...
abc27 News

Pediatricians rally at the Pennsylvania State Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The American Academy of Pediatrics rallied at the Pennsylvania Capitol on Wednesday, calling for efficient care for children. The Pennsylvania doctors focused on three main topics — authorization reform, investments in childhood education, and Medicaid coverage. “Like I said I hope that everyone can hear that in how much this program […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster, PA
Society
State
Missouri State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Lancaster, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Historical Markers – Gettysburg’s Lincoln Cemetery

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Established to bury the dead after the Battle of Gettysburg, the National Soldiers Cemetery gets a lot of attention. Every November 19, people gather to mark the anniversary of the cemetery’s dedication in 1863 and celebrate the famous speech given at the ceremony by President Abraham Lincoln.
GETTYSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Riverside Borough Council declines pride month proclamation

Riverside, Pa. — During a Riverside Borough Council meeting Monday evening, the council chose not to recognize Pride Month via a reading of a proclamation submitted by Northumberland County Pride. The proclamation was included on the agenda, under "IX. New Business." However, council broke into executive session just ahead of discussing new business. When they emerged, the proclamation was not read. Instead, Mayor John LaMotte provided an acknowledgement of June...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
LehighValleyLive.com

Boycott over Martin’s Potato Rolls’ tie to Pa. governor candidate goes nationwide

A central Pennsylvania company and its Dutch brand of potato bread has rolled into a national controversy over its political ties. Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe in Franklin County supplies its pillowy bread products to restaurants across the country, including Shake Shack, the international burger chain. Now customers and celebrity chefs across the nation are objecting to Martin’s support of Trump-endorsed Pa. governor candidate Doug Mastriano.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

New Hope Ministries provides gas cards to people in need

As some families struggle to pay rising gas prices, a Susquehanna Valley organization is helping them come up with the cash. New Hope Ministries is providing gas cards to families in need. With prices surging even higher, the demand for the cards is also on the rise. Cristine Rhone, of...
NEW HOPE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mennonite Church Usa#Racism#The Mennonite Church Usa#Lancaster Pride Festival#Pride Month They
WFMZ-TV Online

Community mourns loss of former Reading Mayor Joseph Eppihimer

READING, Pa. - The Reading community is mourning the loss of former Reading Mayor Joseph "Joe" D. Eppihimer, who died on Saturday, June 4, at age 84. Mayor Eddie Morán released a statement Wednesday, following the news of Eppihimer's passing. "Joe was a dedicated public servant who will be...
READING, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg looking for teens for city Youth Commission

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Eleven residents between the age of 14 and 18 will have the opportunity to join the City of Harrisburg’s Youth Commission and advise the city’s government on all matters pertaining to the youth of the city. “We had to put the program on hold due to the pandemic, but we are […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
abc27 News

Tour a tiny home in Harrisburg, Lancaster

(WHTM) — A Harrisburg-based nonprofit is showcasing its tiny home model beginning June 9 in both Lancaster and Harrisburg and the public has the opportunity to tour it. The tiny home is built through the Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania and is a model of the fifteen homes that will be constructed south of PennDOT’s Riverfront […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy