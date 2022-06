The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a City of Rochester man on a bench warrant issued by the Town of Williamson Court for Failure to Appear. Deputies arrested Daniel M. Desano, age 22, of Lochner Place in the City of Rochester for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, Unlicensed Operator and a Plate Lamp Violation. The charges stem from a traffic stop that occurred in November of 2020, where it is alleged that Desano failed to show up for a scheduled court appearance.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO