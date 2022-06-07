ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Turnpike adding new cash payment network

wtae.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pennsylvania Turnpike is hoping to make it easier for drivers to pay up. The Turnpike Commission is teaming up with the cash payment network Kubra to let customers pay their invoices and...

www.wtae.com

CBS Pittsburgh

In Pennsylvania, attorney general lacks power to investigate price gouging at the gas pump

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As gasoline prices now average more than $5 a gallon, and oil companies post record profits this year, many suspect price-gouging at the pump. Pennsylvania has among the weakest laws in the nation when it comes to investigating and preventing price-gouging. Unlike some states, service stations here can raise gas prices multiple times a day, and the state attorney general has no stand-alone power to investigate price-gouging. Some state lawmakers say that must change."We're at over $5 a gallon," said Pennsylvania Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton. "This is getting insane. I could see it if these companies were...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Could Pennsylvania suspend its gas tax?

Pennsylvania's gas tax is the third highest in the nation. Now that gas prices are averaging $5 per gallon in the commonwealth, there's talk about suspending the tax. But that's all it is – just talk. Democratic state Rep. Tony DeLuca, of Allegheny County, proposed legislation in March to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Gas prices force local fire companies to cut back on services

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the average price of gas jumping nearly 10 cents overnight in some counties across Central Pennsylvania, local fire departments are starting to feel the heat. The Pinecroft Volunteer Fire Company in Altoona is one of many first responders that is being affected by increased fuel prices. Deputy Chief Caleb […]
ALTOONA, PA
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania Rules for Small Games of Chance Revenue to Change this Week

Clubs throughout Pennsylvania must resume allocating 60 percent of their small games of chance revenue to public interest purposes starting June 10, according to State Rep. Pat Harkins, who is Democratic chairman of House Gaming Committee. That's when the law which temporarily suspended the 60 percent rule and allowed organizations...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

The 10 Best Farmers' Markets in Pennsylvania

The summer is a great time to support local farmers and eat locally by planning a visit to your nearby farmers' market. Though there are so many farmers' markets to explore throughout Pennsylvania, there are some that truly go above and beyond. From huge selections of produce and artisan goods to food trucks and more, these 10 farmers' markets are definitely worth a visit.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pa. lawmakers move to restrict fireworks

(Harrisburg) — Pennsylvania state lawmakers are advancing proposed new limits on fireworks in response to growing complaints after a 5-year-old state law greatly liberalized their sales and use. The House of Representatives voted 160-38 on Wednesday for legislation that would restrict their use to 10 a.m.-10 p.m. except during...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Tens of millions of Pennsylvania school dollars 'unauditable'

(The Center Square) – Recent state audits have called attention to some Pennsylvania school districts’ lackadaisical controls that have made auditing how tens of millions of dollars were spent impossible. The audits do not suggest any illegal activity, but poor compliance measures can hide how taxpayer dollars are...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Nursing home workers rally across Pennsylvania

Nursing home workers say they are overworked and understaffed. On Wednesday, they rallied for more funds in what they called a day of action. Workers rallied in Beaver outside the county courthouse, one of several rallies held throughout Pennsylvania. They are urging state legislators to increase the Medicaid reimbursement rate.
BEAVER, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania liquor privatization bill passes House committee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The long fight to privatize liquor sales in Pennsylvania took another step forward Wednesday and could appear on a statewide ballot. The Republican-led Pennsylvania House Liquor Control Committee approved House Bill 2272, which would create an amendment to the State Constitution banning the commonwealth from manufacturing or selling liquor. Should the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Senate bill will increase water prices for Pennsylvanians, water authorities say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Legislation criticized by opponents as a vehicle for-profit water companies to take over municipal water authorities in Pennsylvania by imposing expensive regulations on them passed the Republican-controlled state Senate on Tuesday. Opponents also warned that the bill, SB 597, will precipitate ratepayer increases when water authorities must meet the new regulations […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania bill will force up water rates, public water utilities claims

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Legislation criticized by opponents as a vehicle for-profit water companies to take over municipal water authorities in Pennsylvania by imposing expensive regulations on them passed the Republican-controlled state Senate on Tuesday. Opponents also warned that the bill will precipitate ratepayer increases when water authorities must...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

