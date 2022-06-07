ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Family of man who died in jail settles lawsuit for $2.45M

By Justine Lofton
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 2 days ago
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI – The family of a man who died in jail while serving a 30-day sentence for a minor driving offense has agreed to...

Related
The Oakland Press

Case advances against man accused of trying to kidnap child from Kroger

The case against a Dearborn man accused of trying to kidnap a young girl from a Novi grocery store has been advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. The bindover happened June 7 after Mathias Mangone, 24, waived his right to a preliminary exam in 52-1 District Court.
NOVI, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Landfill search for ‘likely murdered’ 17-year-old tops $200K, chief says

DETROIT - A massive operation undertaken to recover the body of a missing 17-year-old from a Michigan landfill topped $200,000 within the first week, officials said. The Detroit Police Department is relying on donations and police officers volunteering to conduct Operation Justice for Zion. Investigators believe the body of Zion Foster, of Eastpointe, is buried under 75-100 feet of crushed debris at a landfill in Lenox Township near Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Former Farmington Hills lawyer sentenced for Macomb County briberies

A former Oakland County attorney was sentenced Tuesday to 27 months in federal prison for his role in briberies for a now-defunct company to receive a 10-year trash hauling contract in Clinton Township. Jay Schwartz received the sentence, which includes two years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine, from...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Flint Journal

Indianapolis man who targeted LTGBQ community pleads guilty to murder, armed robbery

LANSING – An Indianapolis man has pleaded guilty to crimes committed after he targeted members of the LGBTQ community through an online dating app. Diabolique Paris Johnson, 35, of Indianapolis entered the pleas before Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Cox on Monday afternoon, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. He was charged in March of 2021.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

