aactWORLDFEST showcases theater from around the globe

Theater lovers from around the globe are excited for the return of aactWORLDFEST June 20-26. For the fourth time since 2010, Venice Theatre is hosting the international community theater festival, which is sanctioned by the American Association of Community Theatre (aact).

Countries from around the world will be performing in person at the festival with theater troupes coming from Armenia, Bangladesh, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Switzerland, The United Kingdom, and The United States. Shows and countries are still subject to change and more may be added to the schedule. Splash Theatre Company from Ukraine was originally approved to attend, but they will now be presenting their show virtually.

In addition to enjoying dynamic performances from around the globe, festival goers can expect a wide selection of interactive educational workshops, social events and the chance to enjoy all that "the sunshine state” has to offer.

THE SHOWS OF WORLDFEST 2022

Armenia: Yerevan State Puppet Theatre return to the festival, this time with two shows. "The Wolf" is an Armenian fairy tale brought to life through puppets, shadows, humans, music and beautiful lighting. Audiences will delight in the childish wonder they feel watching this playful piece of theater. "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime" is presented by permission from the author of the best-selling book, Mark Haddon. The Armenian adaptation of this popular British novel was translated from English to Armenian by one of the troupe members.

Bangladesh: Loco Natyadal presents "Tapaswi-O-Trangini" (A Bengali classic drama from Hindu mythology).

Brazil: Award-winning puppeteer and musician Caio Stolai brings a repeat performance of "Circo Poeira" (translated as Dust Circus). This innovative production conveys joy, sadness, nervousness and most other human emotions through the eyes of an old circus master telling his memories of days gone by. This one-man show was a standout in the 2010 festival.

France: Nez Nets et Cie brings us "La Vie Revee De Nous." (Translated as Life Dreams of Us.) This charming, funny production will have audiences smiling from beginning to end. With characters who only communicate in gibberish, this is French clowning at its very best.

Germany: The Wild Bunch returns to from Berlin to present "Der Kinoerzähler," which means “the movie teller.” Three actors, one saxophonist and one drummer use music and video projections to enhance the story of a grandfather who defends himself from being dispensable. Nine characters in all cover topics of love, helplessness, seduction, passion and guilt.

Italy: Teatro delle Ombre will present "Clan MacBeth," based on the Shakespearean play. This is a dreamlike, surreal production, not a classical reduction of Shakespeare’s tragedy. It focuses on the ambitious, passionate, cynical couple - the Scottish general and his Lady — but also adds a new character to the mix; a spooky, sinister Joker. Also, The Maner Manush Troupe from Rome will attend the festival for the fourth time to present "The Fabulous Journey," in the commedia dell'arte style.

Poland: Zapadnia Theatre from Opole, Poland returns with "Symbiosis." This new production is inspired by the novel, "The Piano Teacher," by Elfride Jelinek and "Heartsnatcher," written by Boris Vian. The story explores the relationship between a mother and daughter. The visuals will be a feast for the eyes.

Switzerland - Theatre Beloe from Geneva Switzerland presents "Passion." A hymn to human beings — their strength, spontaneity, vulnerability and sensuality. This show will give you energizing emotions. Six performers from five different countries joined together to create a unique performance in five languages to highlight that passion speaks all languages.

Ukraine: Splash Theatre Company will share a production of one of the most popular plays in Ukrainian literature: "Stolen Happiness" by Ivan Franko. This production tells the story with songs, dances and costumes from Ukrainian folklore. Presented virtually.

United Kingdom: After wowing 2018 audiences with the romantic comedy "Bump," Scrambled Egg Theatre Company returns with another hilarious comedy. This time it’s "A Man of No Importance." Through gibberish, impeccable comedic timing, brilliant music and sound effects audiences will enter into the the world of the spy. (Think James Bond as a comedy.)

USA: Katori Hall’s "The Mountaintop," a fictional depiction of Martin Luther King Jr.'s last night on earth, will be performed at Venice Theatre for the first time. The Lexington Players' production from New England won top honors at AACT’s National Festival. In addition, Venice Theatre will reprise this season's “Blackbird” by David Harrower. In this no-holds-barred drama we meet Una and Ray who had a relationship 15 years ago and haven’t set eyes on each other since. She’s found him again and is seeking answers about the past. Guilt, rage and raw emotions run high.

(Subject to change)