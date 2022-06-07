How to watch and listen to the Jan. 6 hearing live

After almost a year, the House committee investigating the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol is ready for prime time.

The first in a series of public hearings by the Jan. 6 Committee is being held Thursday at 7 p.m. CT.

The committee said it plans to "provide the American people with a summary of our findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election." The hearing is expected to be a mix of live witnesses and pre-recorded video segments.

The proceedings are expected to reveal new information about the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee has conducted more than 1,000 depositions and interviews, with more scheduled, and has analyzed more than 140,000 documents are part of its investigation, according to Axios .

If you want to watch the hearing, ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, and MSNBC will all have live anchored coverage. Fox News declined to interrupt its regular programming, so the network will carry the hearing live on Fox Business and coverage will be offered to Fox broadcasting affiliates, Vanity Fair reported.

The hearing is also expected to be live-streamed on C-SPAN, an on the committee's website and YouTube channel.

The televised hearing is being produced by network executive James Goldston, a former president of ABC News who ran "Good Morning America" and "Nightline." The program will reportedly air like a blockbuster investigative special.

"He plans to make it raw enough so that skeptical journalists will find the material fresh, and chew over the disclosures in future coverage. And he wants it to draw the eyeballs of Americans who haven't followed the ins and outs of the Capitol riot probe," Axios reported.

Harry Litman, former deputy assistant attorney general for the Department of Justice, thinks some Americans might be surprised by what the committee could reveal at the hearing.

"The core event, the epicenter, is January 6 itself, but it really extends backwards a couple months," Litman told NPR . "It's expanded to cover a series of related plots, one after the other, starting not long after the election with former president as the mastermind of all of them, culminating in the melee of January 6 but encompassing, also, the attempts to get alternate electors to speak up for Trump unlawfully or the efforts to get state officials to change things unlawfully."

There could be as many as eight public hearings, according to The Washington Post . The second hearing is set for Monday, June 13 at 11 a.m. CT, and the schedule for the rest of the hearings has yet to be announced,

