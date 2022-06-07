ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

How to watch and listen to the Jan. 6 hearing live

By Stephanie Raymond
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MAf7G_0g3KajgW00

After almost a year, the House committee investigating the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol is ready for prime time.

The first in a series of public hearings by the Jan. 6 Committee is being held Thursday at 7 p.m. CT.

The committee said it plans to "provide the American people with a summary of our findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election." The hearing is expected to be a mix of live witnesses and pre-recorded video segments.

The proceedings are expected to reveal new information about the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee has conducted more than 1,000 depositions and interviews, with more scheduled, and has analyzed more than 140,000 documents are part of its investigation, according to Axios .

If you want to listen to the hearing, tune into KRLD for a live broadcast starting at 7 p.m. CT. LISTEN LIVE

If you want to watch the hearing, ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, and MSNBC will all have live anchored coverage. Fox News declined to interrupt its regular programming, so the network will carry the hearing live on Fox Business and coverage will be offered to Fox broadcasting affiliates, Vanity Fair reported.

The hearing is also expected to be live-streamed on C-SPAN, an on the committee's website and YouTube channel.

The televised hearing is being produced by network executive James Goldston, a former president of ABC News who ran "Good Morning America" and "Nightline." The program will reportedly air like a blockbuster investigative special.

"He plans to make it raw enough so that skeptical journalists will find the material fresh, and chew over the disclosures in future coverage. And he wants it to draw the eyeballs of Americans who haven't followed the ins and outs of the Capitol riot probe," Axios reported.

Harry Litman, former deputy assistant attorney general for the Department of Justice, thinks some Americans might be surprised by what the committee could reveal at the hearing.

"The core event, the epicenter, is January 6 itself, but it really extends backwards a couple months," Litman told NPR . "It's expanded to cover a series of related plots, one after the other, starting not long after the election with former president as the mastermind of all of them, culminating in the melee of January 6 but encompassing, also, the attempts to get alternate electors to speak up for Trump unlawfully or the efforts to get state officials to change things unlawfully."

There could be as many as eight public hearings, according to The Washington Post . The second hearing is set for Monday, June 13 at 11 a.m. CT, and the schedule for the rest of the hearings has yet to be announced,

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How to watch the Jan 6 committee hearings

The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection on 6 January 2021 will hold six public hearings, according to a draft schedule. Multiple broadcasters are likely to carry the proceedings live and hearings will also be shown on the committee’s website.Two of the major cable news broadcasters – CNN and MSNBC – are expected to focus their coverage on the hearings and many other outlets are likely to show the hearings on their websites and YouTube channels, including The Independent. The hearings will also be shown live on C-SPAN. Fox News has announced that they won’t broadcast the proceedings...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Capitol cop and filmmaker who was with the Proud Boys on January 6 will testify at first Capitol Riot primetime hearing Thursday - when Democrats 'will hold 90 watch parties' and with 'big screens free ice cream' to get people to tune in

A British documentary filmmaker who shot footage of the Proud Boys on and around January 6 last year will be a witness in Thursday night's hearing by the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot, it was reported on Monday night. Nick Quested was embedded with the far-right group and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

4 things to watch for in the prime-time Jan. 6 hearing

Seventeen months after pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, the House Jan. 6 select committee is preparing to test whether revelations from that day still have the capacity to shock the American public. The big picture: Thursday's prime-time, Watergate-style hearing will be the first of several meticulously crafted events produced...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Variety

TV News Shakes Up Schedules to Cover Jan. 6 Committee Report on Capitol Attack

Click here to read the full article. One of the most consequential events in the recent history of the U.S. is set to be dissected on Thursday night during TV’s primetime schedule. Journalists slated to cover it will have to hope America sees the broadcast as something other than entertainment. On Thursday night, most major broadcast networks and cable-news outlets are slated to shake up their evening programming grid to show what is expected to be a shocking report from the U.S. House Select Committee, which has spent months investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and what...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Goldston
The Independent

‘298 trips to Mar-a-Lago’: Guest shreds Fox contributor for questioning Biden’s right to vacation

A guest speaker on Fox News shut down a contributor for the channel in a debate over Joe Biden spending “191 days away from the White House”.The Fox News segment of the The Faulkner Focus on Monday invited liberal activist Jenna Arnold and Fox contributor Sean Duffy for a debate on the president’s weekend vacation while his administration battles a range of issues.Show host Harris Faulkner began by saying Mr Biden was spotted at a beach in Delaware and questioned him for taking a vacation while “he is so far underwater”.In response to Faulkner’s comments, Duffy mocked the president...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fox News host calls Matthew McConaughey ‘someone from Hollywood’ in response to emotive gun control speech

A Fox News host called Matthew McConaughey “someone from Hollywood” in response to the star’s powerful and emotive gun control speech from the White House.The Oscar-winning actor choked up and pounded a lectern in the White House briefing room as he showed off artwork by some of the victims of the Uvalde massacre.But on the right-wing news network, host Sandra Smith described the speech as “someone from Hollywood calling to restore our family values in the wake of that mass shooting at the elementary school in Texas.”“All right, you were just listening to actor Matthew McConaughey there, born in...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#House#The Jan 6 Committee#American#Cbs#Msnbc#Fox News#Fox Business#Vanity Fair#C Span#Abc News
The Independent

Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre

A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.Mr Cornyn has...
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Trump posts Mount Rushmore with his face as Jan 6 committee promises bombshell evidence against him

Donald Trump is sharing old memes and envisioning himself on monuments to America’s most well-known presidents as the January 6 committee prepares for its first public hearing later this week.The ex-president “re-Truthed” two images depicting himself as part of the iconic Mount Rushmore monument in South Dakota on Monday, according to Insider. One of the images was actually a photograph taken by the Associated Press in 2020 that captured Mr Trump grinning in front of the monument during a visit to the site; due to the framing, Mr Trump’s visage is squared near-perfectly with an emply spot on the...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Second Jan. 6 committee hearing ditches prime time

The Jan. 6 committee hearing announced the date and time of its second hearing of its June series, and it's ditching prime time for the second round. While the first Jan. 6 hearing will be a prime-time spectacle at 8 p.m. on Thursday, the committee announced Monday that the second will be at 10 a.m. next Monday morning during normal committee hours. While the first hearing will be broadcast live by major television networks, it's unlikely the second will get the same treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
PBS NewsHour

The Jan. 6 hearings are starting. Here’s how to watch them

Starting Thursday, lawmakers will begin to lay out findings from their nearly yearlong investigation into the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol has no acronym. (Understandably, “HSCIJ6A” was never attempted.) Instead, it is commonly known as the “January 6th Committee.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The US Sun

January 6 hearings: TV schedule and how to watch

THE committee hearings for the infamous January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol are underway. Audiences will be able to watch the January 6 hearings live. On June 9, 2022, the Select Committee Hearing began to discuss the events that occurred on January 6, 2021. The hearings will take...
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: What to expect from the first Jan. 6 hearing

At 8 p.m., the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack plans to start unveiling the most complete and visceral dissection to date of the mob of DONALD TRUMP supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overthrow the results of a democratic election. Drawing on months...
U.S. POLITICS
Los Angeles Times

Key moments from Jan. 6 House hearing

During the two-hour televised event, the committee shared unseen footage of Trump allies contesting the former president's unfounded assertion that the 2020 election was stolen. A Capitol Police officer also provided vivid details of her bloody battle against insurrectionists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy