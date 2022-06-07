ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills' Tommy Doyle: Absent with injury

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Doyle (undisclosed) did not participate at Tuesday's mandatory minicamp, Alaina Getzenberg...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Report: Injury Diagnosis In For Jaguars Backup Quarterback

The Jaguars' quarterback room took a significant hit on Monday during the team's minicamp. Jaguars backup quarterback C.J. Beathard was carted off the field during Monday's OTA practice. "#Jaguars backup QB C.J. Beathard was carted off the field at today’s OTA practice with what sources say is a groin injury,"...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Cowboys Linebacker Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury

Dallas Cowboys reserve linebacker Devante Bond suffered a serious knee injury during earlier OTAs. The 28-year-old veteran will miss the entirety of the 2022 season after he undergoes surgery this offseason, per multiple sources. Bond was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL...
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos Issue Injury Update on Patrick Surtain II

Fifteen Denver Broncos players did not participate in Organized Team Activities on Monday. Among the DNPs: starting cornerback Patrick Surtain II and rookie tight end Greg Dulcich, both of whom were observed working off to the side. It's unclear what (if anything) ails Surtain and Dulcich as they took part...
DENVER, CO
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions rookie DL Josh Paschal has lower body injury; CB Jermaine Waller retires

Rookie second-round pick Josh Paschal is not taking part in mandatory minicamp this week because of what Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell termed "a lower extremity injury." "We’re trying to be smart with him," Campbell said Wednesday before the Lions' second minicamp practice. "There’ll be a couple of guys we back off of today just to be smart, try to get them out of here healthy. But all good."
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Raiders sign fourth-round pick Zamir White

The Raiders have gotten another one of their draft selections under contract and moved on from a player in their tight ends room. Las Vegas announced on Wednesday that the team has signed running back Zamir White. And the club has waived Travis Koontz. White was a fourth-round pick out...
NFL
Yardbarker

Robert Alford in Contact with Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have three OTA sessions remaining this week in the offseason program and then the mandatory three-day minicamp next week. After that, players scatter until the beginning of training camp at the end of July. While there could additions at several positions in the next seven weeks, the cornerback...
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jake Burger: Exits with apparent injury

Burger was removed from Thursday's game against the Dodgers prior to the ninth inning due to an apparent leg injury, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Burger appeared to be uncomfortable after fielding a grounder in the top of the sixth inning, and he seemed to be shaking out his leg while running the bases in the bottom of the eighth. The exact nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, but he was replaced defensively by Yoan Moncada in the top of the ninth inning. Burger was productive before leaving the game, as he went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, three runs, a walk and a strikeout.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Colts' Darius Leonard: Set to undergo back surgery

Leonard (ankle/back) is expected to undergo back surgery and miss a portion of next month's training camp, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports. Leonard has been rehabbing his ankle after undergoing surgery in the offseason, missing OTAs and the Colts' mandatory minicamp. Head coach Frank Reich said Tuesday that he won't need a second ankle operation, but he will unfortunately have to have a procedure on his back. The surgery will cause him to be out for the foreseeable future and he'll likely miss a chunk of training camp.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Bills' Isaiah Hodgins: Dealing with injury

Hodgins (undisclosed) was inactive for Tuesday's mandatory minicamp session, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. The wide receiver was unable to participate in Tuesday's opening day of mandatory minicamp, standing on the sideline for the session. Hodgins re-signed with the Bills this offseason after spending the majority of the 2021 campaign on the team's practice squad, playing four snaps on offense in his only appearance on the active roster. He remains buried on the depth chart behind the likes of Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Jamison Crowder, among others.
NFL
CBS Sports

Texans' DaeSean Hamilton: Suffers knee injury

Hamilton suffered a knee injury at Tuesday's training session, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. The wide receiver went down with a right knee injury at Tuesday's organized team activity, drawing over the training staff. There's no official word on his exact injury quite yet, but more information will likely come in the near future. Hamilton signed a one-year deal with the Texans in the offseason after missing all of the 2021 season with a torn ACL that he suffered last May.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Jordan Smith: Out for season with knee injury

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Thursday that Smith is scheduled to have knee surgery and is expected to be sidelined for the entire 2022 season, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports. Smith made just two appearances as a rookie after being drafted in the fourth round of the...
NFL
CBS Sports

49ers' Deebo Samuel: Present but not practicing

Samuel is present for Tuesday's mandatory minicamp, but he isn't in uniform, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports. Samuel reportedly requested a trade out of San Francisco in April, but the 49ers have remained adamant that the electric wideout will be with the team to start the 2022 campaign. The 2019 second-round pick's presence at minicamp is certainly a step in the right direction, but his lack of participation may be a sign he still isn't completely satisfied with his current situation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Michael Thomas' Ankle Injury Not '100 Percent Healthy' Entering Saints Minicamp

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is not 100 percent healthy at the moment as he looks to return from an ankle injury that cost him the entire 2021 season. Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Thursday that Thomas is considered "doubtful" to participate in the team's mandatory minicamp (h/t Katherine Terrell of The Athletic).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Makes impact off bench

Blackmon went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants. Blackmon didn't start Tuesday, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He made an instant impact, putting a Jose Alvarez pitch into McCovey Cove for a go-ahead homer, and the Rockies protected the lead from there. Blackmon has homered in each of his last two games, giving him nine for the season. The outfielder has added a .246/.310/.431 slash line with 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and a stolen base in 49 contests. He should continue to draw most of the playing time in right field.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Not running lately

Merrifield hasn't attempted a stolen base since he was caught stealing May 24. The 33-year-old has gone 10-for-49 (.204) with three walks, six strikeouts, six RBI and five runs in his last 12 games. Merrifield was hot for much of the middle of May, but the versatile veteran is back in a slump again. He's now slashing .217/.258/.308 with three home runs, 24 RBI, 25 runs scored and seven stolen bases in 54 contests overall. With the Royals a major-league worst 17-37, Merrifield's running might not come back, and he's not hitting well enough to help many fantasy managers without displaying some speed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jake Walsh: Optioned to Triple-A

Walsh was sent back down to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Walsh was called up Sunday but failed to pitch in the team's win over the Cubs before being sent back to Memphis on Tuesday. The reliever will return to Triple-A where he owns a 1.20 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 22 punchouts over 15 frames in 12 appearances this season. The move cleared a roster spot for Tyler O'Neill (shoulder), who was activated off the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
MLB

